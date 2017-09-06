Adrienne Bailon Shows off Her Fit Physique While on Vacation in Hawaii

When on a beach vacation, Adrienne Bailon knows that it’s always a good time for an impromptu photo shoot.
The Real co-host, 33, showed off her fit physique in a strapless white bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms on Instagram Tuesday during her romantic Hawaiian getaway with husband Israel Houghton and friends.
“Our husbands were taking a nap, so naturally, we did a photoshoot. the end. on to the next bathing suit…” Bailon captioned a set of three photos at Lanikai Beach.
The former Cheetah Girls band member previously revealed to PEOPLE that she had been working on her fitness goals since she and Houghton got engaged in August as a challenge for each other to get fit for their wedding, which was in Paris in November.
Bailon proudly shared of her 22-lb. weight loss along with her husband’s 25-lb. slim down.
“I love the way my clothes are fitting so much that I don’t want to stop,” Bailon told PEOPLE in November. “I want this to become a lifestyle. I’m enjoying working out. I enjoy the way it makes me feel.”