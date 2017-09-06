Adrienne Bailon Shows off Her Fit Physique While on Vacation in Hawaii

When on a beach vacation, Adrienne Bailon knows that it’s always a good time for an impromptu photo shoot.

The Real co-host, 33, showed off her fit physique in a strapless white bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms on Instagram Tuesday during her romantic Hawaiian getaway with husband Israel Houghton and friends.

“Our husbands were taking a nap, so naturally, we did a photoshoot. the end. on to the next bathing suit…” Bailon captioned a set of three photos at Lanikai Beach.

"kū i luna" – s t a n d u p lol. @luciaparker funny captions & awesome captures! mahalo! A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

The former Cheetah Girls band member previously revealed to PEOPLE that she had been working on her fitness goals since she and Houghton got engaged in August as a challenge for each other to get fit for their wedding, which was in Paris in November.

Bailon proudly shared of her 22-lb. weight loss along with her husband’s 25-lb. slim down.

“I love the way my clothes are fitting so much that I don’t want to stop,” Bailon told PEOPLE in November. “I want this to become a lifestyle. I’m enjoying working out. I enjoy the way it makes me feel.”