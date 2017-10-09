Adidas model Arvida Byström says she’s getting rape threats after she showed her leg hair in a new ad for the sportswear brand.

Adidas shared the photo of Byström, who posed for their Superstar sneaker campaign, on Sept. 20, adding that she’s “known for her photography, which questions femininity and gender standards using so-called ‘girly’ aesthetics.”

But the comments quickly filled up with people calling Byström “disgusting” and “gross.”

The 26-year-old Swede posted on her own Instagram account that she was shocked by the response.

“My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week,” Byström wrote. “Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I’ve been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like to not posses all these privileges and try to exist in the world.”

Byström pointed out that everyone is different, and thanked those who celebrated the image.

“Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person,” she said. “Also thanks for all the love, got a lot of that too.”