Aaron Paul always looks to be in tip-top shape, but the star admits he’s not the most disciplined when it comes to his workout routine.

“I try to be because I eat a lot of pizza, and I need to try to set that off the best way I can,” the actor, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But I go through phases. Sometimes I fall off and don’t go to the gym for four months.”

When he is on a roll, however, he hits the gym multiple times a week and also incorporates outdoor activities like hiking.

Paul is now getting even more creative with his workout routines and even stars in the new Vitaminwater “Drink Outside the Lines” campaign.

On set for the campaign — in which Paul can be seen showing off his infectious dance moves on a treadmill — the star opened up about juggling his busy schedule.

“I’m just happy to be working!” he said about simultaneously working on TV projects and multiple films. “The good thing about television is you get to play on one story line for long periods of time.”