Aaron Carter returned to social media Saturday to show off the 30 lb. weight gain he experienced over “a few weeks” of focusing on himself and his health.

The 29-year-old singer — entered treatment on Sept. 22 and left after two weeks — posted side-by-side before and after shirtless mirror selfies to Instagram and Twitter, documenting the results he’s seen on his body.

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Cater wrote on Instagram. “On the left 115. On the right 145 🙏🏻 Continuing to focus on myself and my health. #proudofmyself #StressFree. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”

“Seeing is believing. See??” he added on Twitter. “It’s important to encourage people when you don’t know what they’re going through.”

Carter, who had previously told fans that he planned to stay off social media until 2018, explained why he had reversed his decision. “I changed my mind,” he told a follower. “Am I the only person in the whole world who doesn’t change their minds?”

“Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018,” he said on Instagram. “I missed you all so much.”

I changed my mind. Lol am I the only person in the whole world who doesn't change their minds? 😉 https://t.co/jKEGtaaXaZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) October 7, 2017

He also took time to express gratitude to those who had stood by him during his two-week stay. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by my side,” he wrote. “I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me 🙏🏻”

Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by My side. I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me 🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) October 7, 2017

Though Carter left rehab, his publicist Steve Honig said the star will be continuing to work on his health.

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” Honig told PEOPLE in a statement Friday. “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

Upon entering treatment, Carter has said, “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig told PEOPLE at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

RELATED: Carter Family Woes: The Music Clan’s Troubled History

Carter has been plagued by personal problems – and defended himself against allegations of drug and alcohol abuse after a July DUI incident.

In September, authorities visited his home three times in a 24-hour period after an individual reported that he had attempted to buy a gun and threatened to harm his family members.

Police were summoned to his home for a welfare check after a neighbor called authorities after a concerning FaceTime conversation, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. Carter’s “words were slurred and did not make sense,” and his “skin color was off,” according to the neighbor.

There had been multiple welfare checks on Carter at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home in the last few months. In a Sept. 6 report, the caller stated Carter was “not in a safe mental state.” The person stated Carter had been threatening suicide and that they believed him to be “engaging in drug activity,” including Xanax, Klonopin, and “dusters” (huffing compressed computer duster spray).

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter Enters Rehab to ‘Improve His Health and Work on His Overall Wellness’: Rep

A former publicist for the star told PEOPLE at the time that Carter has had problems that “stemmed from his childhood.”

“With the death of his sister a number of years back and the relationship with his mother, Aaron needs to put the drugs down and speak to a friend,” asserted the former publicist, who added, “He needs a good slap in the face to wake up and I really hope this is it, because he is so talented and needs to stop what he’s doing.”

Another prior publicist, Jonathan Ward, told PEOPLE that Carter was constantly “cyberbullied,” and couldn’t “get away from these people who want to berate him.” “He’s human,” Ward added.

RELATED: Aaron Carter on Revealing His Bisexuality: ‘I Just Can’t Live a Lie Anymore’

Carter has often been open about his struggles with the darker side of fame, revealing in a Twitter letter in December 2015, “Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life. I’m constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I’m a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I’m a skinny dude all of the anxiety stuff.”