Aaron Carter Says He ‘Feels Amazing’ as He Shows Off His 45 lb. Weight Gain Progress

Aaron Carter is continuing to show off his weight-gain progress a little over a month after he re-entered rehab.

“This is my before and after pics,” Carter, 29, wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a side-by-side photo. “I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!!”

Carter added, “My new Music is on its way!”

The musician is currently 15 lbs. up (45 lbs. total) from the last time he showed off his impressive progress back in October.

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Cater wrote on Instagram at the time. “On the left 115. On the right 145 ￼ Continuing to focus on myself and my health. #proudofmyself #StressFree. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”

“Seeing is believing. See??” he added on Twitter. (The post was later deleted.) “It’s important to encourage people when you don’t know what they’re going through.”

In April, Carter attributed his headline-making weightloss to a hiatal hernia that he had been diagnosed with when he was 19.

“It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am,” Carter said at the time on Twitter. (The tweets were later deleted.) “Basically I have an eating disorder.

“I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come w much stability,” he continued.

It’s been a hard year for Carter, who was arrested for an alleged DUI and drug possession in July. Carter denied that he had been drinking alcohol when he was pulled over, attributing his alleged erratic driving to his car, which he claimed was a “lemon.”

One month later, Carter came out as bisexual and split from girlfriend Madison Parker. On Sept. 22, Carter entered rehab to “improve his health and work on his wellness,” his publicist said at the time. The news came shortly after cops were summoned to Carter’s Florida home to do a welfare check after a neighbor said he was slurring his words and his “skin color was off.”

The “I Want Candy” singer left rehab for one week in October to attend to “legal and personal matters,” according to his publicist. During that time, Carter returned to social media to show off his 30 lb. weight gain and send kind words to his fans. He re-entered rehab on Oct. 6.