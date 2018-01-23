680-Lb. Woman Walks to Her Living Room for the First Time in Years: 'This Is a Huge Challenge'

Chitoka Light’s living room is just a few feet from her bed, but she hasn’t set foot in the space in years.

At 680-lbs., she’s been bedridden for the last three years, but she’s finally ready to cross the threshold into the rest of her home.

“Today is a big step for me,” Light, 49, says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of Family By the Ton. “I’m going to attempt to get walking to my living room. I know that seems little, but the last few years I’ve only made it to my bathroom and back to my bed. So this is a big step.”

Light has been working with a trainer, Robyn Smith, at least five times a week to build up her strength. Her hope is to make it into a car so she can visit her doctor and begin a plan for weight loss surgery.

“When we first started working out I could probably stand about 10 seconds,” Light says. “But as we kept working out and I got stronger and stronger that time increased.”

Light says that her mom’s recent death is what’s keeping her going.

“I draw the strength that I have from this unspoken promise I have with my mom to continue and not quit, and complete it to the end,” she says. “I know for some, it might not seem like much of a challenge to walk a few steps out of my room, but this is a huge challenge for me.”

Family By the Ton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TLC.