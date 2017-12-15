Formerly 639-Lb. Man Debuts His Weight Loss of 303 Lbs.: 'I'm Like a New Person'

Just over a year ago, Jermaine Gause went on The Doctors in need of help. At 639 lbs., he was morbidly obese and afraid of dying.

“I’m not ready to leave this planet,” he said at the time. “And I know the way I am now, I probably don’t have much time.”

Gause, from Ann Arbor, Mich., learned in a health check-up on the show that his daily sugar consumption was ten times the recommended amount, and that he was eating five times the recommended amount of sugar.

“I feel bad about the way I look and what I let myself get to,” he said.

Now 14 months later, Gause is back on The Doctors to celebrate a whopping 303-lb. weight loss — and counting.

“Since losing this weight, I’m like a new person,” Gause says in this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode. “Every day I wake up and I can move.”

Jermaine Gause Jermaine Gause/Instagram (2)

He’s spent that time at Live in Fitness, a residential weight-loss program that focuses on basic changes like a healthy diet and exercise.

“The best part of losing this weight is it was all-natural,” he says. “It’s all based on healthy eating. It’s all simple and easy to make. We’re not starving. And working out a lot.”

Gause is now an honorary coach at Live in Fitness, and he’s about to get a big surprise from The Doctors — an entire new wardrobe and free skin removal surgery.

