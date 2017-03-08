600-Lb. Mom of Two Who Was Molested as a Child Is Afraid She’ll Die of Obesity Like Her Mother

Mom-of-two Tanisha Cleveland recently watched her own mother die of extreme obesity at just 50 years old, and now Cleveland, who weighs over 600 lbs., is worried she’ll have the same fate.

The Silsbee, Texas-based Cleveland gained over 100 lbs. after the death of her mother, but she can pinpoint the cause of most of her weight to problems in her home life growing up.

“When I was really young, I didn’t really struggle with my weight. But I didn’t have a happy childhood. I didn’t even get to have a childhood,” Cleveland, 32, explains in an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life. “My mom struggled with addiction to alcohol and drugs. And her boyfriend was a violent addict, and he would take his anger out on me.”

Her problems only intensified when she moved in with her grandparents to get away from them.

“I was happy for a bit, but it wasn’t much better living with them, because when I was 9, I was molested by my grandfather, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” Cleveland says. “And that’s when I started to run to food to find peace. Cause when I ate, no one was hurting me.”

The incident sent her back to live with her mom, but the same thing happened there.

“She had different people living in the house with us, and I was molested by one of her boyfriends. So I felt like I couldn’t control who touched my body,” Cleveland says.

Her plan now is to get gastric bypass surgery, so she can live a full life with her daughters.

My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.