661-Lb. Woman Watched Her Weight Climb After Her Dad Started Calling Her ‘Godzilla’ When She Was 12

At age 44, Erica Wall weighs 661 lbs., but it didn’t happen overnight. She can point to major life events — most of them traumatic — that led to her weight gain.

Wall, who lives alone in Lompoc, California, grew up eating home-cooked meals of fried chicken that put her at 200 lbs. by age 12.

“Food has always been a big part of my life. There was really no control over our eating. My parents never told us to stop when we were really young, so I just ate what I wanted,” she explains in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb Life.

At that point, Wall started getting body shamed for her weight by her classmates — and her dad.

“They would say things and call me names, but nothing would hurt as much as when my father would tease me,” she says. “He would say some really hurtful things. He always said, ‘What happened to my beautiful little girl? She went to sleep one night, and she woke up Godzilla.’ ”

By age 16, Wall was up to 300 lbs., and her dad forced her to get her stomach stapled. She lost some of her weight, but it soared again after she was gang raped later that year. Wall hid her pain with food, and within five years, she blew out the staples.

“I felt neglected and abandoned by my father. I just wanted my dad to tell me that he loved me, and he wasn’t disappointed that I was his daughter,” she says.

Two years ago, she was hovering around 400 lbs. and her mother was in a severe car accident. Wall was too heavy to go see her in the hospital. Being unable to say goodbye before her mother passed away pushed her weight up to the 661 lbs. it is today.

Now Wall will try to save her life with weight loss surgery on My 600-Lb. Life, airing Wednesday at 8/7c on TLC.