600-Lb. Former Drug Addict Has Emotional Moment upon Realizing She Can No Longer Fit in a Car

Kirstin Perez thought that she had already hit rock bottom, but the problems keep coming.

The former drug addict and mom of two watched her weight soar to 600 lbs. as she recovered from her drug dependency, but she continues to see the consequences of her poor eating habits and addictive tendencies in this exclusive clip from My 600-Lb. Life.

“I hardly get out of the house because it hurts just to move. But sometimes I get stir-crazy so I push myself and try to get out,” Perez, 38, explains.

Her mom, Cris McKee, suggests going to a yard sale, so Perez tries to get out of the house and into the car waiting just outside the door for the first time in a month.

“Getting out to the car should be two seconds, but it takes me like, ten minutes,” Perez says.

She successfully gets into the seat, but soon discovered that the door can’t close.

“I can’t do it!” Perez cries. “I can’t fit. I can’t do it. It’s not working. I just want to go back inside.”

“This has never happened before. I’ve never been so big that I couldn’t fit in a car,” she says.

McKee says that this proves it’s time for Perez to make a change.

“If Kirstin doesn’t take some dramatic steps to change her eating, she’s going to lose her mobility, and be bed-bound,” McKee, 60, says. “If I can’t get that door shut then I don’t know what we’re going to do. I’m going to really have a hard time trying to get her out of this house.”

And Perez recognizes that this is a huge problem.

“Losing my mobility is a death sentence,” she admits.

