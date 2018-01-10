537-Lb. Patient Walks Out After Doctor Chastises Him for Overeating: 'You're Self-Destructing'

After getting gastric bypass surgery, the formerly 714-lb. Lee Sutton was able to lose 168 lbs. as he recovered in the hospital. But two months later, he’s only lost 9 more pounds, and his doctor, Younan Nowzaradan, isn’t happy.

Dr. Nowzaradan expected Sutton, 42, to lose more weight after the surgery, which made his stomach smaller so he couldn’t eat as much.

“What in the world is going on with you? You’re choosing to overeat and you think it’s okay?” Dr. Nowzaradan asks Sutton in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life.

Sutton believes he isn’t overeating because he “throws up constantly,” but Dr. Nowzaradan says that actually proves he’s overeating.

“That’s how it works,” the doctor says. “You throw up constantly because the surgery forces you to when you overeat now.”

Sutton says that he thinks his body is actually retaining water, and he’s afraid of being malnourished.

“Do you look like you’re malnourished?” Dr. Nowzaradan responds. “You’re overeating, and whatever you’re overeating you’re throwing up. It means the surgery is working to hold you back when you make bad choices, and it’s the only reason that you didn’t gain 100 lbs. these last two months.”

He then gets furious at Sutton for giving in to his food cravings.

“You have been given a tool to help you change your life,” Dr. Nowzaradan says. “Now that you’ve had the surgery, the physical drive to eat is gone. So you have to deal with what is driving you to eat. That’s the hard part and you don’t want to do it. And you’re running from it and self-destructing.”

Sutton, now frustrated and angry, walks out on the appointment.

“I’m done with this conversation,” Sutton says. “You’re making me mad. I’m leaving. F— you.”

My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.