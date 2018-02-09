514-Lb. Woman Worries She Will Die Before Her 35th Birthday: 'What Kind of Future Do I Have?'

At 514 lbs., Chrissy Dunham worries every day that she’s about to die.

The 30-year-old already struggles to walk, and doesn’t feel like she has much of a life.

“My weight has gotten so bad that everything hurts. My joints, my back, my shoulders, my feet and my legs,” Dunham says in this clip from Friday’s episode of The Doctors. “I’m not going to be able to maneuver for much longer.”

She says that her weight has “taken everything away” from her life.

“You want to be active and go out with your friends and do these things,” Dunham says, adding that instead, “you see your friends and family compromising to accommodate you, and you feel that burden.”

And with a body mass index of 80 — double what is considered morbidly obese — Dunham isn’t sure if she’ll make it to her 35th birthday.

“There’s so many nights that I lay there going, is this the night that I’m going to die?” she says. “There’s going to be a day when I’m just not there.”

Her mortality is why Dunham says she’s ready to make a change.

“I think the moment was, ‘Okay, I want to have a future,’ ” she says. “When your fear of getting better is just overwhelming, and where you can’t think that far in advance, because what kind of future do I have if I just keep going the way I’m going?”

With the help of Dr. Travis Stork and The Doctors, Dunham is ready for a weight loss intervention.

“I want to be a different person,” she says.

