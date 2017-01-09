The 5 Moves You Need for a Better Butt

Looking to boost your booty in the New Year?

Certified fitness trainer and yoga instructor Dempsey Marks is breaking down the five moves that she says are the only ones you need to tone up your butt.

“I am a proponent of time-efficient, high-intensity workouts that don’t require you to spend hours training at the gym,” Marks, who created the PreGame Fit fitness and lifestyle program, tells PEOPLE. “I believe in training smarter, rather than harder to achieve results.”

Do this circuit three times a week to lift and sculpt your booty:

1. Speed skaters

Begin standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Engage your core and jump to the right, landing on your right foot, crossing your left leg behind you diagonally.

Allow your left arm to swing across your body and your right arm to swing behind you.

Upon landing, jump immediately to the left and switch your arms and legs.

Complete 24 reps; 12 on each side.

2. Squat jumps

Begin standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, arms at your sides.

Keeping your back straight and chest up, sit down into a squat, bending your knees and lowering your hips back and down until your thighs are parallel with the ground.

Engage your core and jump.

Land softly back into the squat position. (Try to land as quietly as possible!)

Complete 15 reps.

3. Single leg bridge

Begin on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Lift your right foot towards the ceiling and straighten your right leg.

Press into your left heel to lift your hips up off the ground.

Pause for a second and slowly lower your hips to the floor.

Complete 12 reps on each side.

WATCH: Want the Perfect Booty?

4. Squat with side leg lift

Begin standing with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointed forward.

Sit back and down into a squat, keeping your weight in your heels. Your thighs should be parallel with the ground.

Press through your heels to stand, and simultaneously lift your right leg up and out to the side.

Return to start and repeat on the other side.

Complete 24 reps; 12 on each side.

5. Plank with leg lift

Begin in a straight-arm plank with your shoulders stacked above your wrists. Your body should be a straight line from the crown of your head to your feet.

Engage your core and lift your left foot straight up. Be sure to keep your torso squared to the ground.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Complete 20 reps; 10 on each side.