Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Shares the 3 Things You Should Do to Lose Weight in the New Year

Many of us make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, but it becomes so easy to give up on that goal when we don’t actually see results.

Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who has worked with stars like Halle Berry, Lady Gaga, Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr., is sharing the three things you must do to drop the lbs. in 2017 — and none of them involve stepping foot in a gym (though that definitely can’t hurt)!

1. Make an effort to move from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed.

“Get at least 10,000 steps a day,” says Pasternak — and yes, it’s doable even if you have an office job. “If you know that you have a sedentary day, try to move as much as you can before you get to work, and at the end of the day try and move. Every day before you leave home, walk around the block once. Then when you get to work, before you go in the building, walk around the block once. On your lunch break, walk around the block once, and when you leave the office, walk around the block once. When you get home, walk around the block once. I know it sounds silly, but it’s very meditative to catch your breath and think about what you’re doing. And these mini block walks add up and are incredibly impactful.”

2. Substitute one meal a day with a smoothie or homemade vegetable purée.

Pasternak — who has his own line of Power Blenders — advises to hone in on the one meal that you struggle with most, and replace it with something blended. “What’s the meal in your diet that you struggle with? Do you skip breakfast every day? Do you go to a pizza place for lunch every day? When you get home at night are you so tired that you just start stuffing whatever is around you into your mouth? Blend at least one meal a day. If it’s winter time and you don’t want something cold, you can make a delicious vegetable purée soup.”

3. Don’t forget to sleep.

“It’s one-third of your life, and if you don’t sleep enough, the next day you’re going to be less likely to be as active and you’re not going to be as happy,” says Pasternak. “Try to get at least seven hours of quality sleep.”