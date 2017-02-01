10-Year-Old Girl from Bangladesh May Be the First Female to Have ‘Tree Man Syndrome’

Sahana Khatun began growing a bark-like wart on her face four months ago, and the warts have since spread, the BBC reports.

While her father was initially not concerned by the growth, as the warts started to consume more of her face he began to worry. He brought her to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka for medical treatment, where doctors said she may have epidermodysplasia verruciformis, also known as “tree man disease.”

According to the Canadian Journal of Plastic Surgery, the condition “is a rare, heritable disease characterized by an unusual susceptibility to infection with specific types of human papillomavirus and a propensity for developing malignant skin tumors.”

The BBC reports that the only known cases so far have occurred in males. For some — like 27-year-old Bangladeshi Abul Bajandar — the growths are so severe that they prevent people from doing everyday tasks. Bajandar was unable to touch his wife and child for a decade, but has since undergone 16 surgeries that have restored the use of his hands.

Doctors believe Khatun’s case may be less severe, but it is still a cause for concern for her father.

“We are very poor,” he told the AFP. “My daughter lost her mother when she was only six. I really hope that the doctors will remove the barks from my beautiful daughter’s face.”