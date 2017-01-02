Lose the Weight! 10 Products to Help You with Portion Control

Eat less and lose more in 2017 with these awesome portion-friendly products to help you stay on track

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Amazon

UNO CASA BOWL SET WITH SPOONS

This product guide originally appeared on Essence.

Scoop just the right amount of ice cream for dessert, cereal for breakfast or soup for dinner with these colorful, easy-to-store portion control bowls. 

Buy it! Uno Casa Bowl Set with Spoons for Portion Control for Soup, Cereal, Ice Cream, Dessert, Breakfast, Dinner. Set of 4 Colorful Ceramic Serving Bowls  and includes a Holder, $19.99; amazon.com

2 of 10

 

BNTO CANNING JAR LUNCHBOX ADAPTOR

Purchase this adaptor in clear or any color you like, attach it to your lunch jar and use it to hold a safe amount of your favorite yogurt, dressing or sauce.

Buy it! BNTO by Cuppow, Canning Jar Lunchbox Adaptor, Wide Mouth, 6oz, $11.99; amazon.com

3 of 10

Amazon

'HALSA' ELEGANT PORTION CONTROL PORCELAIN DINNERWEAR

With porcelain dinnerwear this chic, no one else at the table has to know you're practicing portion control. Wink!

Buy it! "Halsa" Elegant Portion Control Porcelain Dinnerware. 4-Piece Set, Service for 1, $49.95; amazon.com

4 of 10

Amazon

MEAL MEASURE PORTION CONTROL PLATE

At dinner time, measure the proper portions for all parts of your meal right on the plate with this handy kitchen tool. No excuses now!

Buy it! Meal Measure Portion Control (1 of Each Red, Yellow, & Blue) by MealMeasure, $29.95; amazon.com

5 of 10

Amazon

LEAKPROOF 3-COMPARTMENT BENTO LUNCH BOX CONTAINER

Meet your new lunch box. Happy (portion controlled) eating!

Buy it! Leakproof, 3 Compartment, Bento Lunch Box, Airtight Food Storage Container, Blue, $13.99; amazon.com

6 of 10

Amazon

JOKARI PORTION CONTROL DRESSING LID

Stop going overboard with that high calorie dressing you love with this handy tool that you can carry with you for lunch or keep close at hand at home.

Buy it! Jokari Healthy Steps Portion Control Dressing Lid, $5.25; amazon.com

7 of 10

Amazon

PERFECT PORTIONS FOOD STORAGE CONTAINERS

Make waistline friendly food storage simple with these labeled portion containers that store easily.

Buy it! Perfect Portions Food Storage Containers, $42.98; amazon.com

8 of 10

Amazon

JOKARI 10-PIECE PORTION CONTROL UTENSIL SET

Keep this kitchen utensil set handy during dinner prep, and there's no way you can go wrong (you know, overdo it) when it's time to serve yourself and your family.

Buy it! Jokari Healthy Steps 10-Piece Portion Control/Weight Loss Utensil Set, $47.33; amazon.com

9 of 10

Amazon

'LIVSPOONS' STAINLESS STEEL SERVING SPOONS

Serve yourself portions that make sense with serving utensils that match your kitchen style with this handy find.

Buy it! Livliga 4 Piece "LivSpoons," Serving Spoons with Measurement, Stainless Steel, $49.95; amazon.com

10 of 10

Amazon

EATSMART PRECISION PRO DIGITAL KITCHEN SCALE

This multifunction home scale is a dieter's best friend. It eliminates the weight of a plate when measuring, counts calories and helps you keep your meal portions in check when you're cooking.

Buy it! EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale, Black Chrome, $19.95; amazon.com

See Also

More

More