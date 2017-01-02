Lose the Weight! 10 Products to Help You with Portion Control
UNO CASA BOWL SET WITH SPOONS
Scoop just the right amount of ice cream for dessert, cereal for breakfast or soup for dinner with these colorful, easy-to-store portion control bowls.
Buy it! Uno Casa Bowl Set with Spoons for Portion Control for Soup, Cereal, Ice Cream, Dessert, Breakfast, Dinner. Set of 4 Colorful Ceramic Serving Bowls and includes a Holder, $19.99; amazon.com
BNTO CANNING JAR LUNCHBOX ADAPTOR
Purchase this adaptor in clear or any color you like, attach it to your lunch jar and use it to hold a safe amount of your favorite yogurt, dressing or sauce.
Buy it! BNTO by Cuppow, Canning Jar Lunchbox Adaptor, Wide Mouth, 6oz, $11.99; amazon.com
'HALSA' ELEGANT PORTION CONTROL PORCELAIN DINNERWEAR
With porcelain dinnerwear this chic, no one else at the table has to know you're practicing portion control. Wink!
Buy it! "Halsa" Elegant Portion Control Porcelain Dinnerware. 4-Piece Set, Service for 1, $49.95; amazon.com
MEAL MEASURE PORTION CONTROL PLATE
At dinner time, measure the proper portions for all parts of your meal right on the plate with this handy kitchen tool. No excuses now!
Buy it! Meal Measure Portion Control (1 of Each Red, Yellow, & Blue) by MealMeasure, $29.95; amazon.com
LEAKPROOF 3-COMPARTMENT BENTO LUNCH BOX CONTAINER
Meet your new lunch box. Happy (portion controlled) eating!
Buy it! Leakproof, 3 Compartment, Bento Lunch Box, Airtight Food Storage Container, Blue, $13.99; amazon.com
JOKARI PORTION CONTROL DRESSING LID
Stop going overboard with that high calorie dressing you love with this handy tool that you can carry with you for lunch or keep close at hand at home.
Buy it! Jokari Healthy Steps Portion Control Dressing Lid, $5.25; amazon.com
PERFECT PORTIONS FOOD STORAGE CONTAINERS
Make waistline friendly food storage simple with these labeled portion containers that store easily.
Buy it! Perfect Portions Food Storage Containers, $42.98; amazon.com
JOKARI 10-PIECE PORTION CONTROL UTENSIL SET
Keep this kitchen utensil set handy during dinner prep, and there's no way you can go wrong (you know, overdo it) when it's time to serve yourself and your family.
Buy it! Jokari Healthy Steps 10-Piece Portion Control/Weight Loss Utensil Set, $47.33; amazon.com
'LIVSPOONS' STAINLESS STEEL SERVING SPOONS
Serve yourself portions that make sense with serving utensils that match your kitchen style with this handy find.
Buy it! Livliga 4 Piece "LivSpoons," Serving Spoons with Measurement, Stainless Steel, $49.95; amazon.com
EATSMART PRECISION PRO DIGITAL KITCHEN SCALE
This multifunction home scale is a dieter's best friend. It eliminates the weight of a plate when measuring, counts calories and helps you keep your meal portions in check when you're cooking.
Buy it! EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale, Black Chrome, $19.95; amazon.com