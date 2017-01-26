14 Genius Beauty Tips That Stars Stole from Their Parents
Kris Jenner, Yolanda Hadid and more Hollywood parents who bestowed beauty wisdom on their famous offspring


SCRUB YOUR FACE WITH A HOT WASHCLOTH
Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian said that their oldest beauty secret — one they learned as kids — was taken directly from mom Kris Jenner. “She always tells us to use a hot washcloth and scrub up your face. She tells us that like every day,” Kourtney said. “She says to get a scalding hot washcloth and put it on your face and it’ll steam your pores and scrub it and everything will come out,” added Khloé. “I’ll do it once in a while but she lives by this and embeds it into our brains. We’re like, ‘We get it, we get it!'”
COCONUT OIL IS EVERYTHING
Not all beauty tips come from moms! The 18-year-old model picked up some essential beauty wisdom from her father, Lionel Richie. "I actually picked up [a beauty secret] from my dad. Coconut oil on my face and on my arms,” the star told Coveteur. “He has insane hygiene,” she added. “Probably more than most girls honestly!”
PUT EGG YOLKS AND MAYONNAISE IN YOUR HAIR
When Blake Lively talks about hair, we listen. Apparently her mother, Elaine, passed on a tip for keeping her locks moisturized: Covering them in mayonnaise and egg yolks. "I swear it works!" the actress said.
KEEP IT SIMPLE
“I’ve gotten a lot of beauty advice from my mom [Yolanda Foster], but probably the best thing was that she never wore too much makeup and always did really simple looks,” the model told PEOPLE in 2015. “I grew up thinking that was beautiful. So when I started experimenting with makeup that’s what I went for. If you’re not a makeup artist and you just try to go for the big looks, it just gets the best of you.”
BE GENTLE WITH YOUR SKIN
Jessica Alba's mother taught her not to get too agressive with the scrubbing and moisturizing. "She still tells this to me: don’t wipe my face too hard or wipe my eyes too hard when I’m cleansing my face or when I put lotion on,"Alba said. Could that be the secret to her glow?
'FEAR OVER-TWEEZING'
"I would always watch her tweeze her eyebrows," said Emmy Rossum of following her mom's lead and treating her brows with a light touch. "She always told me [to] fear over-tweezing, so I tweeze one hair and then I have to stop and look – but I don’t go to a special brow guru; I do it myself."
ALWAYS WASH YOUR FACE (NO MATTER HOW TIRED YOU ARE)
"As cliché and generic as it might sound, washing my face has been something my mom has always impressed upon me," Camilla Belle said of her most important beauty rule. "I always, always wash my face. Number one thing, no matter how tired."
PREPARE FOR AGING BEFORE YOU EVEN START AGING
Nicky Hilton followed in her mother Kathy's footsteps by taking preventative measures at a young age. "[My mom]'s been using age preventative creams since she was like 19 – so I started at 20," said the socialite. One of her mom's favorite brands? "Estée Lauder, because they know their stuff."
PROTECT YOUR SKIN
According to the Hills alum, it's never too early to start taking precautions against signs of aging. "A lot of people turn to getting surgery, but if you prevent [skin damage] before it gets to that point, you won’t have to do it,” Audrina Patridge told PEOPLE. “So I wear sunblock, I moisturize, and I wash [my face] on a daily and nightly basis.” The key, her mom told her, is to be a vigilant moisturizer. “[My mom] taught us to always moisturize,” Patridge said. “After you get out of the shower in the morning, moisturize your elbows, your knees and your hands because they get really dark and chapped and you can tell. So it’s really important to hydrate your skin and drink a lot of water.”
STAY OUT OF THE SUN
"My sister and I used to tease Mom about the lengths she’d go to to stay out of the sun and prepare her skin for bed,” Rashida Jones told Allure in 2008 of her model mom Peggy Lipton's skincare regimen. “But seeing how she looks now, I happily eat my words.” So what’s Lipton’s secret? “Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize!"
MINIMALISM IS A GOOD THING
Growing up, Paula Patton loved playing dress-up, but her mom always taught her the importance of restraint. “My mom would go to vintage stores, hand-me-down stores, and bring back these inexpensive adult clothes,” she told PEOPLE in 2012. “And it was fun to use makeup — but the makeup I’d do [my mom] would never let me leave the house with. It was way too garish for 10 years old!” These days, Patton leaves the house in elegant makeup — even if it’s minimal. “I put a little on every day, regardless of if I’m going to be on camera or not,” she said.“It makes me feel like I’m ready to face the day."
DON'T TOUCH YOUR EYEBROWS
Apparently we have Brooke Shields' mom to thank for the model's iconic eyebrows. "My mom would always say to me, ‘Don’t touch them,'” Shields told PEOPLE in 2014. “And [modeling agency owner] Eileen Ford wanted me to bleach them because I was blonde [at the time]. But my mom just said, ‘We’re leaving everything natural!'” Thank God for moms.
STYLE YOURSELF EXACTLY LIKE YOUR MOM
If your mom looks anything remotely like Demi Moore, this is excellent advice (that Rumer Willis has followed closely.)
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR FACE WITH CHEEK COLOR AND SOME MASCARA
Revealing the best makeup tip her mom has passed along, Fergie said, “I learned that a little bit of color on your cheeks and some mascara on your lashes would brighten up a face instantly.” However, she admitted her beauty routine isn’t quite as refined as her mother’s. “I am so much lazier than she is about that," she added.
