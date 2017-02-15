Shop the Products Used to Create Fashion Week’s Best Beauty Looks

Camila Coelho's Fashion Week Diary
LA PERLA
The Pro: Erin Parsons for Maybelline
The Look: (Left) After applying highlighter on the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and along the brow bone, Parsons applied a neutral eye shadow, then curled the lashes and coated them with mascara. Then she applied a merlot lipstick to the lips, blotting the center with makeup remover to add dimension.
Our Must-Haves: Maybelline Color Sensational The loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot
The Look: (right) Parsons applied a plum lip liner in the crease of the lid and bottom lash line before adding black liner in the waterlines and layering burgundy lipstick and eye shadows on top. She finished the look with a few coats of mascara and a nude lip.
Our Must-Haves: Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot, Maybelline Expert Wear Eye Shadow in Fierce Fuchsia
JEREMY SCOTT
The Pro: Kabuki for M.A.C.
The Look: Moisturized, perfectly-finished skin was topped with a pale pink blush and the eyes were slightly accentuated with a neutral base. Then, focus attention on the eyes, Kabuki cut false lashes into sections and applied them, Twiggy-style, along the bottom lash line.
Our Must-Haves: M.A.C. Cream Colour Base in Hush and Tint, M.A.C. 7 Lash
JASON WU
The Pro: Yadim for Maybelline
The Look: First, a heavy highlight was applied to the models’ skin. Then, Yadim filled in the brows and applied blue mascara to the outer lashes. To create the lip, he applied an orange matte shade on the top lip, followed by a bold red on the bottom, patting the two together before adding a hot pink gloss to create a lacquered finish.
The Must-Haves: Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Red Punch
ERIN FETHERSTON
The Pro: Kelli J. Bartlett for Glamsquad
The Look: The pro created a full brow using a brow pencil darker than the models’ natural hair shade, then setting it with brow gel. She then defined the eyes with brown eyeliner and mascara before creating a wine-stained lip using a subtle lip pencil and a few dabs of merlot lipstick in the middle of the lips, blending it outwards to create a diffused effect.
Our Must-Haves: Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Khol Eye Liner in Barbarella, Beauty for Real D-Fine Lip Liner
VICTORIA BECKHAM
The Look: After highlighting the skin, artists applied a light, imperfect wash of gray shadow on the lids before adding a sheer pink lip.
Our Must-Haves: While you wait for Victoria's next round of beauty products to drop, try: Estée Lauder Magic Smoky Powder Shadow Stick in Cool Ash
ALEXANDER WANG
The Pro: Diane Kendal for Nars
The Look: Kendal used a combination of eyeliners in the water lines and smudged along the bottom lash line to create the inky, gothic look, finishing the eyes with mascara and keeping the rest of the face clean and simple.
Our Must-Haves: Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via Veneto
PRABAL GURUNG
The Pro: Diane Kendal for M.A.C.
The Look: Keeping the skin fresh, Kendal created a bold geometric eye using shades like bright green, red and blue.
Our Must-Haves: While Kendal used MAC Pro products, to get the look, try the M.A.C. Eyeshadow
