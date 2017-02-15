Shop the Products Used to Create Fashion Week’s Best Beauty Looks

JASON WU

The Pro: Yadim for Maybelline

The Look: First, a heavy highlight was applied to the models’ skin. Then, Yadim filled in the brows and applied blue mascara to the outer lashes. To create the lip, he applied an orange matte shade on the top lip, followed by a bold red on the bottom, patting the two together before adding a hot pink gloss to create a lacquered finish.

The Must-Haves: Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Red Punch