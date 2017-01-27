Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel Expecting Second Child

Zooey Deschanel will soon be a mother of two!

The New Girl star, 37, and husband Jacob Pechenik are expecting their second child, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Elsie Otter, who was born in July 2015, just months after Deschanel and Pechenik tied the knot.

“I’ve never really felt like an adult. But I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have a child so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason!” Deschanel told Redbook magazine about motherhood.

While only time will tell when it comes to the new addition’s moniker, the couple has spoken out about Elsie’s unique middle name.

Deschanel told Today in 2015 that she and Pechenik “both love otters — they’re very sweet and they’re also smart.”

RELATED VIDEO: Zooey Deschanel Reveals Her Daughter Has an Adorable New Obsession

She added, “They use tools … they hold hands while they sleep, there’s so many amazing things about otters. They’re wonderful animals.”

Life has been exciting as a family of three, with Deschanel telling Jimmy Kimmel in August of Elsie, “She’s the best, she’s so much fun.”

At the time, Deschanel said she wasn’t yet focused on implementing too many rules for her little girl — “She’s so little” — but shared that she does limit screen time.

“My baby steals my phone from me, and I don’t really want her to be doing that, but she’ll take the phone and thinks it’s hilarious,” Deschanel said. “She sees that I’m interested in it, so then she wants it. But she knows that when you have a phone you go, ‘Hello?’ and she’ll be like, ‘Heh-o?’ ”