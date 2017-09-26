Zooey Deschanel Says Her Kids Are Her ‘Absolute No. 1’: ‘That’s the Truth for Most People’

Zooey Deschanel likes paying it forward.

The New Girl star was on hand on Monday in Los Angeles when Huggies donated 3 million diapers at the Baby2Baby Baby Carnival Presented By Huggies.

“I had been donating stuff to [Baby2Baby] since my daughter was born, and you always have so much extra. They’ll grow out of a diaper size and you bought extra,” Deschanel, 37, told PEOPLE of how she got involved with the Baby2Baby organization.

“Or they grow out of clothes. There’s so much turnover, and there’s so much stuff you have with babies, and there’s so many things that you need,” she continues. “So every time she would grow out of a diaper size, I would donate to Baby2Baby. I was so impressed how many people they were able to reach, and how efficient they were.”

“Since having kids, it’s really opened my eyes to how important it is to have all of these basic things,” Deschanel says. “You don’t think about it. We all need to wear clothes to function in society. Our babies need to be warm, and our babies need to be dry and safe.”

Continues the Elf star, “If that isn’t happening, then everything else is out of whack. You can’t get daycare for your kids. You can’t send them to preschool if they don’t have diapers.”

Deschanel is no stranger to these items, being a mom to 4-month-old Charlie Wolf and his big sister Elsie Otter, 2. And having a second baby in the house hasn’t seemed to throw the actress off. “The balance, it’s good,” she explains. “But again, my kids are absolute No. 1. I know that’s the truth for most people.”

While the mother of two is lucky she can bring her children to the set of New Girl when the series begins filming again, her daughter won’t be joining her at work.

“I’ll bring my little one. My older one, she’s 2, so she’s in preschool,” Deschanel shares. “She’s very social, so she loves it.”