Zoë Saldana Welcomes Third Child — Find Out His Unique Name

Zoë Saldana is a new mom!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, 38, and her husband, Marco Perego, 37, announced that they had welcomed a third child — a boy named Zen.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The couple are already parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who turned 2 years old in November.

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!" A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

In January, the mother of two told Extra’s Mario Lopez that her boys keep her plenty busy at home. “There is a lot of patience we have to have and patience only comes with rest, and that’s something we don’t have a lot of,” she said of her and Perego.

The actress added that her sons are quite the tag-teaming pair.

“These freaking boys can sit on these dirty diapers for hours, and the house is stinking up and you’re like, ‘Can I change your diaper?’ [and they go], ‘Nooooooooo!’ ” she explained.