Zoë Saldana's Feisty Twins Are 'Best Friends' but 'Super Competitive': 'They're Always Fighting About the Same Things'

Zoë Saldana sure has her hands full.

Besides promoting her new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the actress has three kids to wrangle: 2-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio and new baby boy Zen, whose birth she announced in February.

“They’re twins and they get along and they’re best friends, but they’re also super competitive,” Saldana, 38, tells PEOPLE of her two older sons.

“So they’re always fighting about the same things,” she says, adding with a laugh, “and we buy them two of the same toys, but they always want the one the other one has. I don’t understand how that works or why they do that.”

As they get older, the kids are getting more creative with their ploys for new toys — and it sounds like nothing is more effective than laying on the guilt when Mom has to go work for the day.

“Sometimes when I’m getting ready to leave to go to work, they get a little anxious,” Saldana explains. “They’re like, ‘No, Mommy, I’ll put on my zapatos and I’ll come with you.’ And I go, ‘You can’t, Mommy has to go to work.’ ”

That’s the moment they hit her with the doe eyes. “They’ll go, ‘Mommy bring toys?’ Which basically means, ‘You get to come back if you bring me a surprise,’ ” she explains with a laugh.

“I’m like, ‘You little thugs! Only 2 and you’re getting the best of me.’ ”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in theaters now.

