Zoë Saldana Says Twin Boys Require 'a Lot of Patience': 'You're Just Hearing a Lot of Nos'

As a mom of twin boys, Zoë Saldana has her work cut out for her.

Case in point? The actress — who has Dominican and Puerto Rican backgrounds, and whose sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio turned 2 in November — admits there’s one word she’s been hearing a lot of lately.

“There’s one [saying] that just goes ‘no quiero, no quiero’ that means ‘I don’t want to’ in Spanish, and the other one goes, ‘I don’t wanna,’ so you’re just hearing a lot of nos!” Saldana, 38, told Extra‘s Mario Lopez Friday while promoting her new film, the Ben Affleck-directed crime drama Live By Night.

She adds of herself and her Italian artist husband Marco Perego, “There is a lot of patience we have to have and patience only comes with rest, and that’s something we don’t have a lot of.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star adds that her sons are quite the tag-teaming pair.

“These freaking boys can sit on these dirty diapers for hours, and the house is stinking up and you’re like, ‘Can I change your diaper?’ [and they go], ‘Nooooooooo!’ ” she says.

“And they do everything together! They sleep at the same time, they eat at the same time, they poop at the same time.”

Today is #worldprematurityday. Did you know that 15 million babies are #prematurely each year around the world? And 1 million babies won’t live to celebrate their 1st #birthday. The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies. Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance. A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:38pm PST

It’s not a surprise that Saldana’s little guys can speak some Spanish. In October, she spoke about the importance of raising multicultural children.

“It is a necessity for us to raise our children with our roots so that they can communicate with their grandparents,” the health-conscious star said, “but also so that they can create some kind of empathy for human beings that do not look like them, and do not sound like them and do not smell like them.”

She added, “It’s very important for you to seek the world, to want to know what’s out there besides the comfort of your block.”