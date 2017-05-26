Zoë Saldana Refuses to Do Play Dates with Her Boys – and She Has the Best Reason

Being a mom of three boys has changed Zoë Saldana‘s perspective on many things — including the time-honored practice of play dates.

“Don’t invite us!” she told PEOPLE with a laugh at the grand opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World on Wednesday.

The actress, who is mom to infant son Zen and 2-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, has previously gotten real as a mom about pregnancy cravings (note to her husband, Marco Perego: don’t touch her ice cream) and needing a strong support system.

When it comes to play dates, she says she would rather allow her boys to roam at home than inhibit themselves under someone else’s house rules.

“Our kids are free,” she says. “We’re rambunctious. We’re a loud family, and we don’t stop from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. And literally, we just don’t have any play dates. You can always come to our house, our doors are open. But we don’t ever want them to be exposed to negligence, or to someone getting angry with them for just being boys.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who will reprise her role as a Na’vi warrior in the sequels to 2009’s Avatar, which inspired the new Pandora at Walt Disney World, says her sons also have inspired her to rethink how she views boys and men.

“I lost my dad very early on, and, even though I had a lot of male mentors in my life, either by family or being friends or just educators that inspired me, I still went through my aggressive stage in my 20s of forcefully being a feminist,” she says. “You know, ‘I’m a feminist because I have to fight men and everything.’ And it’s not until the universe, with its way of being ironic, blessed me with raising men that I realized . . . I am so humbled.

“I couldn’t be more in awe of who they are, their natures as boys. We put so much pressure on them. Through our nurture, we tamper so much. So I’ve been leaning in on the books, and talking to parents of boys, getting any advice from fathers and mothers that we can grab. My husband and I are sponges, because we are determined to raise happy, stress-free men.”