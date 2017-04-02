Zoë Saldana on Shopping for Her Twins: ‘We Like Putting Leggings on Our Sons’

Zoë Saldana says her 2-year-old twins are starting to develop their own sense of style — and they’re starting from the bottom, up!

“Their input has begun with their shoes. They just choose what they want to wear,” Saldana, 38, told PEOPLE about sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio at the Victoria Beckham for Target Launch party in Bel Air on Saturday. “So they have different pairs of glittery, bright pink trainers, and those are the shoes that they always choose. We get them their masculine ones. They don’t like those. They want the glitter, the glitter bright pink ones, and we’re like, so be it.”

Clearly, when shopping, Saldana says she and her husband, Marco Perego, are not limited to the boys’ sections.

“My husband and I, we don’t like to just stick to like the boys’ section. And we like putting leggings on our sons, believe it or not. We’re not going to be able to board that plane,” she joked of the recent controversy surrounding the garment and air travel.

“But sometimes when we can’t find something that we need, we’ll go to the girls’ section, and we like seeing our kids, our boys, in pastel, bright pink colors, and they like it as well,” she continued.

And dressing is all about fun in their home.

“So I guess that it starts very young, as children, we gravitate towards color, and sometimes the boys section can just be very like gray and dark. So we find ourselves always sliding into the girls’ section, and we have fun.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Star has also spoken about “alternative ways” to start a family, having recently given birth to baby Zen.

“Seeking alternative ways to start a family should be encouraged, should be empowered and I think we should spread that education, that information out there, when the time is right,” she told PEOPLE while doing press for her recent partnership with Japan’s All Nippon Airways.