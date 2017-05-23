Zoë Saldana Reveals the One Thing Her Husband Did to Her During Pregnancy That Still Makes Her Mad: ‘I Was So Hurt’

Don’t mess with Zoë Saldana‘s sweets!

When asked about a time she almost lost it during pregnancy, the 38-year-old actress and mom of three told PEOPLE about a moment when husband Marco Perego, an Italian artist, took more than his share of her ice cream.

“He eats his ice cream — because he’s a dude — in two bites. And I feel generous, I hand him over my ice cream so he can just take a lick, and he ate it in two bites!” she reveals.

The actress jokes that she was hurt by this turn of events, but didn’t say which flavor revved her up. “I was so hurt. I never wanted to hit somebody so bad,” she says. “I was just like, ‘Don’t you ever do that!’ ”

The ice-cream-loving couple’s brood includes son Zen, whose birth they announced in February, plus 2-year-old twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio. And their mom has some pretty amazing hopes for their future.

“My greatest wish for my kids is that they never grow up feeling conscious of the color of their skin, or where their parents come from or that they can achieve anything in life,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star shares.

And what about an important lesson her own mother taught her?

“She would always tell me, ‘Zoë, Zoë, Zoë. I hope you like them,’ ” Saldana recalls about a mantra her mother used on her when she was nervous about making an impression on someone new.

Adds the actress, “And for some reason, it was always to remind me what I have to feel and think about others matters just as much as what they have to feel and think of me.”