A Mama's Work Is Never Done! Zoë Saldana Gets the Glam Treatment While Cradling Son Zen

Multitasking is just part of Zoë Saldana‘s life as a working mama.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her glam routine Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself outfitted in a cozy-looking white robe and cradling her baby boy Zen while getting her makeup done.

“You do what you have to do to be there…. Haces lo que tienes que hacer para estar ahí. #workingmom #madresquetrabajan,” the 38-year-old actress captioned the moment.

Zen was born to Saldana and her husband Marco Perego earlier this year, with the mom of three (she and Perego also share twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 2½) sharing the exciting news on Instagram in February.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” she captioned a snap of her three sons together. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys … oh boy!”

Of her older sons, the star told PEOPLE recently at the grand opening of Walt Disney World’s Pandora – The World of Avatar that they don’t really do play dates.

“Don’t invite us!” she joked, explaining, “Our kids are free. We’re rambunctious. We’re a loud family, and we don’t stop from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

Continued Saldana, “You can always come to our house, our doors are open. But we don’t ever want them to be exposed to negligence, or to someone getting angry with them for just being boys.”