Zach Galifianakis Welcomes Son Rufus Emmanuel

Zach Galifianakis is a dad once again!

The 47-year-old actor welcomed his second son with wife Quinn Lundberg on Monday, Nov. 7, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Hangover star named the baby Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, according to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

The comedian and his wife married in August 2012 and are parents to a 3-year-old son. Galifianakis skipped the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his film, You Are Here, to be at his wife’s side during the birth in 2013.

Galifianakis and Lundberg dated for several years before tying the knot, according to a 2011 cover story in Rolling Stone.

“Quinn is the coolest,” he told the magazine of his now-wife. “The coolest.”

He also revealed that he had desired to be a father for a decade. “I’d love to adopt, have them naturally — all of it. I want, like, 15,” he said.

E! News was first to report the birth.