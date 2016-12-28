Zach Galifianakis and Wife Quinn Lundberg Welcome Second Baby

Zach Galifianakis is a dad once again!

The 47-year-old actor welcomed his second child, a boy, with wife Quinn Lundberg on Nov. 7 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Hangover actor named his second son Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, according to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

The comedian and his wife married in August 2012 and are parents to a 3-year-old son. Galifianakis skipped the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his film, You Are Here, to be at his wife’s side during the birth in 2013.

Galifianakis and Lundberg dated for several years before tying the knot, according to a 2011 cover story in Rolling Stone.

“Quinn is the coolest,” he told the magazine of his now-wife. “The coolest.”

He also revealed that he had desired kids “for 10 years.”