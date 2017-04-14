Zac Brown Band’s Jimmy De Martini Welcomes Daughter Jonelle

Jimmy De Martini is a father of four!

The Zac Brown Band violinist/fiddler and singer welcomed his first daughter on Tuesday, April 4, the band shared on Instagram Wednesday.

“Big congratulations to Stacey and Jimmy De Martini who welcomed their fourth child and first daughter Jonelle on April 4, weighing in at 6 lbs 5oz,” reads the caption on the photo, featuring the couple’s three sons — with one holding their new baby sister.

“Jonelle joins big brothers James (9), Joseph (6) and Jackson (almost 2),” the text continued.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jonelle and her brothers are part of the rapidly expanding Zac Brown Band family.

De Martini’s bandmate Clay Cook welcomed his first child, son Charles Robert, in November, while Coy Bowles‘ daughter Hattie was born in October.

“She’s a punctual girl,” Bowles wrote of his baby girl shortly after her arrival. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy. Life is good. And the journey begins.”

FROM COINAGE: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

Zac Brown Band has a full year ahead of them. The Grammy-winning group is releasing their newest album Welcome Home on May 12 — the same day their corresponding North American tour kicks off, keeping the band’s eight members busy through October.

The lead single off of Welcome Home, titled “My Old Man,” is available on iTunes now, along with two other songs: “Family Table” and “Real Thing.”