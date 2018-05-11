Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant!

The Handmaid’s Tale actress, 35, happily announced on Instagram Friday that she is expecting her first child with husband Tim Loden.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama!” Strahovski wrote along with a photo of her baby bump. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

In September 2017, the Australian actress surprised fans with the news that she secretly wed Loden over the summer.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, it was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time,” she said on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

“We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic,” Loden said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In April, Strahovski revealed that playing Serena Joy on the hit Hulu series delayed plans of becoming a mom in real life.

“[The role] hasn’t put me off at all, it’s definitely something I want for my future,” she told Stellar magazine about her Handmaid’s Tale character, who is unable to conceive herself.

“[Serena Joy] has made me wary of starting that process. I just always imagine if I have a child at work – screaming at people or throwing things around – how on earth will that affect something growing inside of me?” she added.