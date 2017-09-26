JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

In 2007, at the height of her Zoey 101 fame, the child star found out she was pregnant with daughter Maddie. It was a difficult situation she decided "to handle like an adult."

“I didn’t feel sorry for myself, I didn’t have any pity for myself; I made a decision, and it was time for me to hold up my end of the bargain," revealed Spears, who was 17 years old when she welcomed her daughter (she's now 26). "I brought this little girl into this world, and it’s my job to make sure that she has the best life that she possibly can have — no one else’s. You’ve got to take responsibility for your actions and that’s what I try my best to do every single day."