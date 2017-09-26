Babies
Kylie Jenner and More Celebs Who Became Moms at a Young Age
From Jamie Lynn Spears to Adele, see which celeb moms welcomed their kids at age 25 and under
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KYLIE JENNER
Set to welcome her first child, a daughter, in February 2018, the Kylie Lip Kit creator is well on her way to becoming a first-time mom at age 20 — well under the U.S. average age of first-time moms, which is 25½, according to a 2016 study reported by TIME.
JAMIE LYNN SPEARS
In 2007, at the height of her Zoey 101 fame, the child star found out she was pregnant with daughter Maddie. It was a difficult situation she decided "to handle like an adult."
“I didn’t feel sorry for myself, I didn’t have any pity for myself; I made a decision, and it was time for me to hold up my end of the bargain," revealed Spears, who was 17 years old when she welcomed her daughter (she's now 26). "I brought this little girl into this world, and it’s my job to make sure that she has the best life that she possibly can have — no one else’s. You’ve got to take responsibility for your actions and that’s what I try my best to do every single day."
NIKI TAYLOR
At age 19, the supermodel, now 42, welcomed twin boys Hunter and Jake — both of whom, she told Mom magazine, she has a lot in common with due to the short age gap. "We like the same music and movies and we think the same things are cool," the mother of four explained. "We just look at things kind of the same way."
SOLANGE KNOWLES
Before tying the knot with now-husband Alan Ferguson, the crooner was married to her first husband, Daniel Smith, with whom she welcomed son Daniel Julez J. Smith, Jr., in 2004 at age 18.
"I have been so blessed that my son is the coolest kid ever. Of course, that first year of not sleeping and just being dedicated to him had tough parts," the singer, now 31, recounted of the difficulties and blessings of motherhood. "I've heard stories of people who were 14 that had kids and basically snapped into it and got into the groove of motherhood. A lot of people have doubts, but when you have a child I think it takes a really non-emotional person not to have a blast, no matter what age."
JOURDAN DUNN
The supermodel was already rocking catwalks around the world when she found out that she was expecting her now-7-year-old son Riley. Though she worked until she was 6 months pregnant and even returned to the runway just 9 months after giving birth at age 19, but Dunn recently admitted that becoming a young mother was a scary prospect at first: "I asked myself 'Can I be responsible for another human being? Like, what the hell!' I was lucky I had my mum to guide me, but at the same time she let me learn to trust my own instincts," Dunn confessed to FASHION Magazine.
SOFIA VERGARA
As a young bride, having wed her high school sweetheart in 1991, Vergara and then-husband Joe Gonzalez welcomed son Manolo when the Modern Family actress was 19 years old. "I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could," the star, now 45, told PEOPLE in 2016. "When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."
BRISTOL PALIN
The daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin welcomed son Tripp at age 18 with then-fiancé Levi Johnston. Palin, now 26, is married to Dakota Meyer (pictured), with whom she shares daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay (pictured).
NAOMI JUDD
"Through the decades, we kind of grew up together and I'm always telling her, 'If I’d known better I would’ve done better,’ ” Judd, now 71, told Good Morning America of her relationship with daughter Wynonna, whom she welcomed at age 18. “Wy bore the brunt of all of the mistakes I made and we talk about ’em. We’ve been through a lot of therapy together.” The icon is also mom to daughter Ashley Judd.
CANDACE CAMERON BURE
At the age of 22, following her 1996 wedding to Valeri Bure, Cameron Bure welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter named Natasha (pictured). The actress is mom to two other children, sons Maksim and Lev Valerievich. "I love being a young mom," the 41-year-old told Cookie magazine.
BRANDY
She may have had her journey to motherhood filmed on her short-lived reality show, Brandy: Special Delivery, in 2002, but the 38-year-old singer, who welcomed daughter Sy'rai Iman Smith at 23 years old, has kept her child out of the spotlight for the majority of her life — though she told PEOPLE she "would love for people to see how I'm doing it, because I think I could be a good example of a young, single mom."
VICTORIA BECKHAM
The Spice Girl, now 43, was 24 when she and husband David Beckham became parents to son Brooklyn, welcoming their first child in 1999. They've since expanded their family with two more sons — Romeo and Cruz — and a daughter, Harper.
BRITNEY SPEARS
She may have been 23 when she welcomed her first child, Sean Preston, in 2005, Spears had experienced so many milestones up to that point that motherhood just seemed like a natural next step in her life. "I've had a career since I was 16, have travelled around the world and back and even kissed Madonna!" Spears, 35, who is also mom to son Jayden, wrote on her website at the time. "The only thing I haven't done so far is experience the closest thing to God and that's having a baby. I can't wait!"
KATE HUDSON
When Hudson became a mom to son Ryder at the age of 24 — dad is ex-husband Chris Robinson — the actress didn't view herself as a young mom, she told PEOPLE. "As I started getting older, as [Ryder] started getting older and I was 28, 29, I was like, 'Wow. I'm a young mom.' It started hitting me," the now 38-year-old said.
ASHLEE SIMPSON
Back in 2008, a then-23-year-old Simpson and ex Pete Wentz became parents to son Bronx Mowgli. In 2014, the singer, now 32, tied the knot with Evan Ross, with whom she shares daughter Jagger Snow.
HILARY DUFF
In 2012 at 24, the Lizzie McGuire star and her then-husband Mike Comrie welcomed a baby boy named Luca. As for future kids? The singer-actress is open to the idea. "I don't feel I would need to be married to have another child," the 29-year-old told Redbook. "If I felt strongly enough toward someone or if someone felt strongly about it, I might say okay. But it's not essential."
ADELE
At the height of her fame, the Grammy winner and longtime love Simon Konecki welcomed son Angelo when she was 24 years old. But does the couple's mini-me appreciate the star's music? "He doesn't really like my music," the now-29-year-old revealed on BBC Radio 2, adding that the toddler prefers her to sing "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Row Row Row Your Boat," among other children's favorites.
REESE WITHERSPOON
When she was still married to Ryan Phillippe, the Oscar winner became a first-time mom to daughter Ava at 23 years old. The Big Little Lies star shares son Deacon with the actor, and is mom to son Tennessee with now-husband Jim Toth. "Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother," Witherspoon, 41, told Southern Living. "I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava 'Happy Mother's Day!' "
