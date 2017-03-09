Paging Dr. Lahiri: Xosha Roquemore is pregnant!

The Mindy Project star, 32, and Get Out‘s Lakeith Stanfield, 25, are expecting a baby, she announced Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a trio of bump shots.

“I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday,” she captioned the photos.

I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday ❤🌹👹🖤 A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Stanfield — who plays Darius on Atlanta and has a memorable turn in current box office smash Get Out — and Roquemore previously revealed their happy news in January, posing at the Sundance Film Festival.

The actress also attended the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood awards gala in late February, showing off her belly in a fitted star-printed minidress.

Roquemore hinted at her pregnancy on Instagram recently, with a mirror selfie showing off her toned tummy.

“Hashtag I miss my abs,” she playfully captioned the photo.

Hashtag I miss my abs A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Aside from her role as Tamra Webb on The Mindy Project since the show’s Fox inception in 2013 and subsequent move to Hulu, Roquemore has made appearances on Rescue Me and Southland. She also starred as Jo Ann in the 2009 critically acclaimed drama Precious. Stanfield will next appear in Live Cargo, out March 31.

This will be the first child for the couple.