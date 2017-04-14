Proud Dad! Wiz Khalifa’s Son Proves His Musical Chops Singing a Classic Chicago Song

Make way, Wiz Khalifa — your son may be coming after your career!

The 29-year-old rapper and songwriter posted an adorable Instagram video on Thursday, showing his 4-year-old son Sebastian Taylor singing the classic Chicago hit, “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” while driving in the car with his dad.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

“Awww,” Khalifa said during the video, which focused on his son singing the lyrics, “After all that’s been said and done, you’re just the part of me I can’t let go.”

The post was quickly followed by another one, this time with Sebastian playing air guitar as his dad praised him.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Family 📸 by @rand0mbrand0n #sebastiantaylorthomaz A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Sebastian recently celebrated his fourth birthday with a superhero-themed bash attended by their closest friends and family, including Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, Tess Holliday and Tom Arnold.

Khalifa and Amber Rose, Sebastian’s mom, went all out in full matching Batman and Batgirl costumes, complete with masks. Sebastian opted for a more comfy getup for most of the party: a Guns N’ Roses tee and festive face paint.

Rose and Khalifa were spotted together earlier this month at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party, where the twosome shared a smooch. Rose, who divorced the rapper in 2016, took to Instagram shortly after to set the record straight about the meaning behind the kiss.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” said the model and social-media maven, who split in February from her Dancing with the Stars partner Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s brother Val.

“We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us,” Rose added of Khalifa. “We are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”