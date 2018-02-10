Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Helps Her Pack for the Winter Olympics in This Adorable Video

Hoda Kotb is packing for the Winter Olympics — and she’s getting some help from a very special person.

The Today co-anchor shared a sweet video of her almost 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy, who helped her mom pack luggage for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The little girl had a head full of dark hair and wore a pink top that read, “Best Little Sis,” although Kotb clarified the shirt in the caption.

“❤👶🏼. Thx to @jennabhager for the awesome hand-me-down poppy top!!!! Xxx,” Kotb wrote.

Before posting the video, Kotb shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Friday xoxo.” The post read, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying Goodbye so hard,” from Winnie the Pooh.

In January, the mother of one opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the moment she became a mother.

Kotb said her new journey began with a simple text, reading, “Call me.”

“I stopped for a minute. I looked at the clock and I wrote down 11:54 a.m. I knew that was the minute it was changing. I just felt it,” she told the host. “And I dialed the number, and [a woman from the adoption agency] answered the phone and she said, ‘She’s here.'”

Getting emotional, Kotb said, “I would take my worst day, the day when everything’s falling apart since Haley, over my favorite day before. She changed everything.”

She also revealed the moment she knew her boyfriend Joel Schiffman was “the one,” saying it was after she became a mother.

When it came to whether wedding bells were in their future, she coyly said, “Maybe, we might.”

“I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and we probably, if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it,” she said. “But I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. … We’re enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

Kotb, 53, and Schiffman, 59, celebrated their four-year anniversary in June. The journalist and financier met at a Wall Street event and dated quietly for a couple years before going public in 2015. The couple moved in together in October 2016, and now, they co-parent Haley Joy, whom she adopted last February.