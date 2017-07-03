Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Talk Gross Things You May Find When Raising Boys: ‘There’s Going to Be Pee Everywhere’

In their new film The House, Saturday Night Live co-alums Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler play a married couple raising their college-bound daughter. But in real life, the actors are experts at raising boys.

Poehler has two sons (Abel James, 6½, and Archibald “Archie” William Emerson, 8½, with ex-husband Will Arnett) and Ferrell has three (Axel, 7, Mattias, 10, and Magnus, 13, with wife Viveca Paulin) — and both have some funny and sage advice for any future parents of boys.

“There’s going to be pee everywhere!” Poehler tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

Ferrell agrees, warning about the noise that comes with raising young men. “There is usually a high volume in the house,” he says. “Whether they’re having a great time or whether they’re losing their minds, they are always yelling.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell on the Lengths They’ve Gone for Their Kids (One Was the Poop Emoji for Halloween!)

The hilarious duo jokes that being a parent of a small boy is often filled with surprises. “You should expect for them to open up their hands at some point and something gross to be in it,” says Poehler.

“Whether it be a worm or a dead bird,” Ferrell adds.

But when it comes to raising sons or daughters, Ferrell, 49, and Poehler, 45, both agree the important thing is to not spoil your kids too much.

“These days, you are supposed to do everything for them. Remember the day when you just said, ‘Go put on a suit and tie. You’re 8’?” jokes Poehler.

FROM PEN: Justina Machado on In The Heights Co-Star Lin-Manuel Miranda



RELATED: Will Ferrell Says Mariah Carey’s The House Cameo Was Axed as He Hints at Diva Behavior: “She Eventually Did Show Up”

Ferrell echoes the sentiment and says when it comes to events, he and his wife try to keep things simple. “We are in the era of birthday parties with a parting gift and a bouncing house and jugglers and a live camel,” he jokes. “My wife and I go in the opposite direction.”

As the actor explains, “We’re like, ‘Guess what? We are having a backyard party. We’re going to run around, and at a certain point, cake is going to come out. “Do I get a parting gift?” Yes, a handshake.’ ”

The House premieres in theaters nationwide Friday, June 30.

For more on Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, check out this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.