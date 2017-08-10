Will Arnett Will Let His 8½-Year-Old Son Watch Arrested Development 'Soon': A Lot of It 'Will Go Over His Head'

Will Arnett loves being able to share his family-friendly TV shows and movies with his kids, but he can’t wait for the day when sons Abel James, 7, and Archibald “Archie” William Emerson, 8½, can watch his more adult-themed material with him.

The actor recently revealed to PEOPLE that he’s especially excited to introduce his older son to TV’s beloved dysfunctional family, The Bluths, from Arrested Development.

“I only let them watch the stuff that is appropriate,” says Arnett, 47. “I started thinking about when it’s going to be okay to show my almost-9-year-old Arrested Development. What is going to be the age? It’s coming up pretty soon.”

He continues of Archie, “There’s stuff that he’ll miss and will go over his head, but he won’t realize it until later and the other stuff is PG, it’s okay.”

Arnett, who returns to voice Surly the Squirrel in the upcoming The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, says he always thinks of his kids (whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Poehler) when it comes to his career choices, whether they know it or not.

“I feel like I can do one for them and one for me,” he says. “Meaning I work on my show Flaked on Netflix, which is definitely not appropriate, and BoJack Horseman, which is a tough one because it’s animated. They’re like, ‘Oh, can we see it?’ ‘No, no guys, you can’t.’ ”

“My little guy, his joke is, ‘I watched BoJack!’ And I always have to double check, ‘You’re kidding, right?’ ‘Yeah, I’m kidding,’ ” adds the father of two.

Arnett says that his kids have a decent understanding of what their dad does for a living and have come to appreciate its perks, but he still tries to keep them away from the Hollywood aspects.

“They understand that this is my job and there are certain things they like about it,” he says. “But if they come to the premiere, they don’t do the red carpet. I don’t want them to experience the showbiz-y part of it.”

The Nut Job 2 — also starring Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Katherine Heigl, Gabriel Iglesias and Bobby Moynihan — hits theaters Friday.

For much more on Will Arnett and his family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.