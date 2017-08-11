Toni Collette Named Her Daughter Sage Because ‘She Was Already Teaching Me in the Womb’

When it comes to a girls’ night out, Toni Collette knows exactly what she wants.

“Good food, good wine and swimming in the ocean with no clothes on,” the Australian actress tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I love a skinny dip!”

Appearing in the new comedy Fun Mom Dinner — which follows four very different moms on a night out together — Collette was drawn to the film because “it has such a big, beautiful bold heart and says a really great thing about female friendship,” she says.

“It’s about these women not only connecting with each other unexpectedly, but connecting with themselves in a new way,” adds the 44-year-old Oscar-nominated star.

As for motherhood, the United States of Tara alum can’t imagine life without her two children: son Arlo Robert, 6, and daughter Sage Florence, 9½.

“Oh God, I am so in love with my kids,” she says. “I can’t stop hugging and kissing them; I just want to be with them all the time.”

Collette credits her children for constantly opening her eyes to the world. “I learn from them,” she adds. “I named my daughter Sage because I felt like she was already teaching me in the womb, and she has continued to do that.”

“And my little guy is just so authentically himself and I just want to protect that,” Collette says of Arlo. “[Being their mom] has made me a better person.”

So what makes her most happy? “Maybe the combination of swimming in the ocean, with my kids,” she says, laughing. “Yeah, being in nature with people I love. That’s it.”

