Pregnant Jessica Alba Jokes About the Reason She Hoped for a Son: ‘I Wanted Someone to Love Me More’

Jessica Alba is hoping for a special, unique bond with her son on the way.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder stopped by The Rachael Ray Show Monday, dishing to the host about her pregnancy — and the opinions her daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9, have on their soon-to-arrive baby brother.

“My 6-year-old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister, so she’s stoked about that,” said Alba, 36. “And she doesn’t have to compete with another girl.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Jessica Alba Says Having a Boy Is “Gonna Be A Whole Situation”



For the Machete Kills star, she didn’t say one way or another whether the idea of having a boy was influential on her and husband Cash Warren‘s decision to add to her family, but she can’t help looking forward to one aspect.

“For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more,” Alba jokes, laughing. “When he comes home, they’re like, ‘Daddy!’ It’s like a party.”

“When I come home, they’re like, ‘Oh, hey Mom,’ ” she laments. “I’m like, ‘I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!’ ”

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant



RELATED GALLERY: With Baby No. 3 on the Way, Take a Look at Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Too-Cute Family Photos

Alba — who, appropriately, dressed as Juno from the 2007 movie of the same name over the weekend — admits that she “100 percent” steals Halloween candy from her daughters.

“One of the best parts of having a kid is stealing from them and torturing them, embarrassing them. It’s so fun!” she jokes.