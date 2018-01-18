For Khloé Kardashian, keeping her first pregnancy on the down low wasn’t difficult — except for when it came to spilling the baby beans to her famous family.

The Revenge Body star has finally shared, via her website, why she didn’t confirm her baby on the way to the public until almost three months after the news initially broke.

“Even though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst,” wrote Kardashian, 33. “The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though!”

“I’m with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard to not be able to say why I was so sick or couldn’t do certain things,” adds the mom-to-be, who is currently six months along with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together: a baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian and friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“We wanted to tell everybody at one time, which made things even more tricky — how do you get all those people together in one room?! — but it was so amazing when we finally did!” she recalls.

Hiding the news from the public until December “wasn’t as big of a deal” for Kardashian, though — in fact, she admits it was nice not feeling the need to share that part of her life journey just yet.

“I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself,” she notes. “It was beautiful to have something that was just ours.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ midseason premiere, a 6-weeks-along Khloé shared the big news with her family at Kris Jenner‘s barbecue.

But since youngest sister Kylie Jenner wasn’t there, the 20-year-old received a special FaceTime call — which moved the (also-pregnant!) beauty guru to tears.

“Are you kidding because I’m going to cry,” said Jenner — who is expecting a baby girl with rapper Travis Scott in February — upon hearing the news, adding while wiping away tears, “I’m so happy for you.”