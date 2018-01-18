Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Kept Her Pregnancy Hidden from the Public for So Long

Jen Juneau
January 18, 2018 01:25 PM

For Khloé Kardashian, keeping her first pregnancy on the down low wasn’t difficult — except for when it came to spilling the baby beans to her famous family.

The Revenge Body star has finally shared, via her website, why she didn’t confirm her baby on the way to the public until almost three months after the news initially broke.

“Even though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst,” wrote Kardashian, 33. “The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though!”

“I’m with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard to not be able to say why I was so sick or couldn’t do certain things,” adds the mom-to-be, who is currently six months along with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together: a baby boy.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner
Khloé Kardashian and friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian on How She Told Boyfriend Tristan Thompson They Were Expecting: “I Was Nervous”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“We wanted to tell everybody at one time, which made things even more tricky — how do you get all those people together in one room?! — but it was so amazing when we finally did!” she recalls.

Hiding the news from the public until December “wasn’t as big of a deal” for Kardashian, though — in fact, she admits it was nice not feeling the need to share that part of her life journey just yet.

“I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself,” she notes. “It was beautiful to have something that was just ours.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Cries on FaceTime When Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Pregnant

On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ midseason premiere, a 6-weeks-along Khloé shared the big news with her family at Kris Jenner‘s barbecue.

But since youngest sister Kylie Jenner wasn’t there, the 20-year-old received a special FaceTime call — which moved the (also-pregnant!) beauty guru to tears.

“Are you kidding because I’m going to cry,” said Jenner — who is expecting a baby girl with rapper Travis Scott in February — upon hearing the news, adding while wiping away tears, “I’m so happy for you.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now