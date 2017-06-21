KAILYN LOWRY

The Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her third child! Lowry, who is already mom to son Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), officially announced the news on her blog.

"Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn't want any more kids but I'm pregnant again," she wrote. "Shortly after I started having [health] complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made."