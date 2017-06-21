Hive Goals! 22 Buzz-Worthy (and Bee-Themed) Finds for Beyoncé's Twins
1 of 60
DERICK & JILL (DUGGAR) DILLARD
Jill (Duggar) Dillard has another baby blessing on the way! The Counting On star and her husband Derick, who married in June 2014 and are parents to 1-year-old son Israel, are expecting again. "We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" Jill and Derick tell PEOPLE exclusively. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"
2 of 60
ASHLEY MONROE & JOHN DANKS
Talk about an epic Christmas present! The country singer and her husband, a player for the Atlanta Braves, announced they are expecting their first child together on Instagram by posting Monroe's ultrasound picture. "Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone," the songstress captioned the post. "So many new things coming 2017!!"
3 of 60
JORDAN PEELE & CHELSEA PERETTI
The comedians, who have been together more than three years, announced that they are expecting their first child. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress revealed that she was pregnant when she shared a photo of her baby bump inside a glittering mirror art installation. "Beyonce schmonce," she captioned the selfie, riffing off Beyoncé's now iconic pregnancy announcement.
4 of 60
ROSE ROLLINS
The Catch star and her Australian boyfriend Sebastian are set to welcome a son this year, with the mom-to-be showing off her baby belly for the May cover story of Fit Pregnancy and Baby. And though she's over the moon, the actress admits the couple were initially hoping they'd be seeing pink instead of blue. "Since I have five brothers and Sebastian has three, we both wanted a girl," Rollins told the magazine. "We were talking to the baby as if he were a girl. We thought our Jedi mind tricks to ensure a girl were working."
5 of 60
LAUREN CONRAD & WILLIAM TELL
"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…," the former reality star captioned a photo of her ultrasound, posted on Jan. 1. This will be the first child — she most recently confirmed they're expecting a boy! — for the fashion designer and her husband of two-and-a-half years.
6 of 60
LAURA PREPON & BEN FOSTER
Congrats are in order for the Orange Is the New Black star! Prepon and her fiancé are expecting their first child — a girl! — together in July, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
7 of 60
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY & JASON STATHAM
They're going to be parents! On Feb. 9, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!" she captioned the shot, captured by the actor, and signed "lots of love."
8 of 60
WHITNEY PORT & TIM ROSENMAN
The Hills star and her husband are expecting their first child together! "Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" Port captioned an Instagram photo of herself donning a rolled up T-shirt and lacy underwear while showing off her adorable baby bump.
9 of 60
KEL MITCHELL & ASIA LEE
Aw, here it goes! Mitchell is going to be a dad to a baby girl, the Nickelodeon alum shared on social media. "We have a bun in the oven!" he captioned a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife decked out in Good Burger attire, paying tribute to Mitchell's character in the All That sketch and spin-off film of the same name.
10 of 60
CANDICE CRAWFORD & TONY ROMO
A new little cowboy is about to join the Romo family! "We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," Romo's wife said on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Crawford Romo already have two sons together: Rivers, 2½, and Hawkins, 4½.
11 of 60
SANYA RICHARDS & AARON ROSS
The track-and-field pro and her football-pro husband are expecting their first child (a baby boy!) together, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively. "Many parts of our lives have felt like a fairy tale, but this is our biggest blessing yet," the couple said. "We are so excited to start a family and can’t wait to begin this new adventure!"
12 of 60
HANNAH & DEREK JETER
Congrats are in order for the newlyweds! The supermodel and retired baseball player are expecting their first child — a girl — together. "They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad,' " she wrote in a piece for The Players' Tribune, of their future kids. "That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."
13 of 60
THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS
The country crooner and his wife tell PEOPLE they're expecting a baby — and adopting a child from Africa. "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister," Lauren's Instagram announcement read. "Because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too." In May, they introduced daughter Willa Gray Akins after bringing her home from Uganda. "It felt like a dream," Lauren told PEOPLE of their daughter's arrival.
14 of 60
ASHLEY & JASON WAHLER
The Hills alum and his wife Ashley — who wed in 2013 — are expecting their first child, they confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" the pair said. "We absolutely love kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own."
15 of 60
KAILYN LOWRY
The Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her third child! Lowry, who is already mom to son Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), officially announced the news on her blog.
"Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn't want any more kids but I'm pregnant again," she wrote. "Shortly after I started having [health] complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made."
16 of 60
JOSH HARTNETT & TAMSIN EGERTON
Tamsin is pregnant! The actress — who displayed her growing baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — is expecting her second child with Hartnett, her partner of five years.
The Penny Dreadful star previously spoke about being a parent to his and Egerton's daughter, whom they welcomed in 2015. "Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while," he said.
17 of 60
AIJIA & ANDY GRAMMER
The singer-songwriter and his wife, Aijia, are expecting their first child — a daughter! — in July, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "It's been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it's fun because it’s happy news to everyone," Aijia shared.
18 of 60
PETER DINKLAGE & ERICA SCHMIDT
The Game of Thrones star and his wife, Erica, are expecting their second child, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The new addition will join the couple's 5-year-old daughter.
19 of 60
KIRK & JULIE COUSINS
The Washington Redskins quarterback and his wife Julie are going to be parents, she announced on Instagram, with a little help from the couple's Goldendoodle Bentley. "Baby Cousins is coming in September!!!" Julie captioned the precious photo — in which Bentley is perched atop a chair alongside a sign saying "MOM & DAD ARE GETTING ME A HUMAN!" — adding heart-eyes, baby and raised-hands emoji.
20 of 60
JADE & TANNER TOLBERT
Another Bachelor baby is on the way! The Bachelor in Paradise alumni are expecting their first child — a girl! —in September, a source confirms to PEOPLE. "We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping," Jade revealed via Twitter. "We're absolutely head over heels in love already!"
21 of 60
MARK ZUCKERBERG & PRISCILLA CHAN
The Facebook CEO announced on the popular social media site that he and his wife, a pediatrician, are going to welcome a sibling for their 15-month-old daughter Maxima "Max" this year. "Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!" the post read from Zuckerberg, accompanied by childhood photos of himself and Chan. "I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other."
22 of 60
NADIA BJORLIN & GRANT TURNBULL
The longtime Days of Our Lives star announced on Instagram that she and her husband would be giving their 10-month-old son Torin Mathias a little brother in August. "#TorinTheChief excited about his upcoming role of big brother!" Bjorlin captioned a cute snap of a smiling Torin, lying on the grass with the family pup Molly while wearing a shirt bearing the words, "World's Greatest Brother."
23 of 60
KACIE BOGUSKIE & RUSTY GASTON
Kacie Boguskie Gaston is about to become a mom of two! The two-time Bachelor contestant shared on Instagram and her blog that she and husband Rusty will welcome their second child, a baby girl, due Aug. 21. The couple revealed the sex of the baby in a video posted to Twitter, showing Rusty stepping up to the plate to hit a ball that explodes into pink dust.
24 of 60
ANNA TREBUNSKAYA & NEVIN MILLAN
The Dancing with the Stars alum and her actor boyfriend, Nevin, are expecting their second child (a boy!) together in September, she confirms to PEOPLE. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Amalya. "We are very excited," Trebunskaya told PEOPLE exclusively. "We definitely wanted to have more children than just Amalya, and I think she's ready to be a big sister, so the timing is just right."
25 of 60
CASEY WILSON & DAVID CASPE
The actress and her husband are expecting their second child together! "Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again," Wilson, who confirmed that she is in her second trimester, revealed on her Bitch Sesh podcast. "I'm so excited," the Happy Endings alumna continued. "I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I'm … not feeling great."
26 of 60
PRINCE CARL PHILIP & PRINCESS SOFIA
And baby makes four! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child, the Swedish palace confirmed on their official Instagram page. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," the couple said in a statement.
27 of 60
BAR REFAELI & ADI EZRA
The model is ready for round two — she's pregnant with her second child! Seven months after welcoming her first child — daughter Liv — with husband Ezra, Rafaeli announced she's expecting once again on Instagram. "Something's cooking ..." she captioned a mirror selfie in which her black shirt is rolled up to expose her tiny baby bump.
28 of 60
JENNY MOLLEN & JASON BIGGS
Biggs and Mollen are growing their family, the couple announced on social media. The actress and author is pregnant with the couple's second child — a baby boy! — they revealed with aid from a NoseFrida SnotSucker. "This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo," Mollen wrote on Instagram.
29 of 60
HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT
Next up for Speidi: parenthood. The Hills alumni, who wed in April 2009, are expecting their first child, a boy, in October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Montag is the latest expectant The Hills star. Most recently, costar Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy.
30 of 60
HANNAH SIMONE & JESSE GIDDINGS
This New Girl has new milestones in her life! Simone is expecting her first child with husband Jesse Giddings, whom she secretly wed last year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Simone's pregnancy lines up with her New Girl storyline: On the season finale, her character Cece also found out she's expecting a baby.
31 of 60
JASON & PALOMA THOMPSON
A baby girl is joining Thompson's family! The Young and the Restless star is going to be a second-time dad, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. He and wife Paloma are gearing up to welcome a daughter this September. "The last year with our son Bowie has been the best of our lives," said Thompson. "I love being a dad, and we're really looking forward to bringing a girl into our little family."
32 of 60
THEO ROSSI & MEGHAN MCDERMOTT
Rossi is going to be a dad again! The actor and his wife walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles special screening of his movie Lowriders, where McDermott debuted her baby bump.
33 of 60
JEREMY & AUDREY ROLOFF
The Little People, Big World star and his wife Audrey are expecting their first child, they shared on YouTube, Instagram and Audrey’s blog. "The secret is out… I'm going to be a dad!" Jeremy captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of the hooded brown jackets they're wearing, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.
34 of 60
CARLY PATTERSON & MARK CALDWELL
The 2004 Summer Olympics champ and her husband are expecting their first child together, she shared. "Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us," Patterson captioned an Instagram photo collage of the couple posing on the beach. "Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017!"
35 of 60
MARK & JULIE STEINES
The television host and Emmy-winning journalist is set to welcome a daughter this summer with wife Julie, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "We are over-the-moon thrilled to be expecting a daughter this August," Steines told PEOPLE. "We feel so deeply blessed and grateful that our family will grow in this beautiful way as we welcome our little baby girl."
The new addition will round out a household that includes Steines' sons Avery, 13, and Kai, 15, from a previous marriage, as well as golden retriever Fred and Julie's 8-year-old therapy pup Norbert.
36 of 60
TALAN & DANIELLE TORRIERO
The former Laguna Beach star and his wife, Danielle, are expecting their first child (a boy!) in the fall, they announced on Instagram. "#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017. @danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting," Talan captioned the sonogram video he reposted from his wife.
37 of 60
GLEB SAVCHENKO & ELENA SAMODANOVA
Congratulations are in order for Dancing with the Stars' Savchenko and Samodanova, who are expecting their second child together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple already share one daughter, 6-year-old Olivia. "We're expected a baby girl, a second little girl," Gleb told E! News. "I'm going to be a dad again, it's amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies."
38 of 60
CHRIS & KARLY KIRKPATRICK
The 'NSYNC alum and his wife Karly are expecting their first child — a boy! — in October, the couple confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing a photoshopped image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby. "Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family," Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE. "We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be."
39 of 60
DANA VOLLMER & ANDY GRANT
Things are going swimmingly for Vollmer: she's pregnant! The five-time Olympic gold medalist is expecting her second child with her husband, a former Stanford swimmer, she announced on Instagram. "So excited to announce that we are welcoming a new little splasher to the family!" Vollmer captioned a snapshot of the family's swimsuits alongside a diaper.
40 of 60
DANNY GOKEY & LEYICET PERALTA
The American Idol alum exclusively tells PEOPLE he's expecting his third child with wife Leyicet Peralta. "Literally, Dec. 31, she showed me the pregnancy stick and I was like, 'You're kidding me, you're serious?' " Gokey said of how his wife broke the good news. "I was on cloud nine."
41 of 60
SCOTT & KELSEY PORTER
The Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie alumnus announced that he and wife Kelsey will be welcoming a second child. "Happy Easter from our growing family," Porter captioned an Instagram snap of the soon-to-be family of four dressed in their holiday best, with Kelsey cradling her blossoming belly and the actor holding the couple’s 22-month-old son McCoy Lee.
42 of 60
SERENA WILLIAMS & ALEXIS OHANIAN
The tennis champ and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Ohanian, are expecting a baby — their first child together — she shared on Snapchat. "20 weeks," Williams captioned a mirror selfie in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, her baby bump clearly visible.
43 of 60
CAMERAN EUBANKS & JASON WIMBERLY
The Southern Charm star is pregnant! Eubanks and husband Wimberly, a Charleston-based doctor, are expecting their first child together. "Times a changin' y'all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!" the Bravo star wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the couple holding the baby's sonogram and a big pink balloon.
44 of 60
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT & TASHA MCCAULEY
Gordon-Levitt will soon become "Dad" to two. The Snowden actor and his wife McCauley are expecting their second together, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.
Gordon-Levitt and McCauley are notoriously private, keeping the big news under wraps, just like they did with their intimate December 2014 wedding ceremony. The pair welcomed their first child — a son — in August 2015, but have yet to confirm his name.
45 of 60
NIKKI REED & IAN SOMERHALDER
The couple is expecting their first child! The actors announced in matching Instagram posts that Reed is pregnant. "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" the Twilight star captioned a photo of Somerhalder kissing her baby bump as she gazed down and smiled.
46 of 60
BRITTANY KERR & JASON ALDEAN
The country singer and his wife of two years, a former American Idol contestant, are set to welcome their first child together —a boy! — they announced on social media.
“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Kerr captioned her post. “This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”
47 of 60
KATIE LOWES & ADAM SHAPIRO
There's a new Gladiator on the way! The Scandal star announced on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she and her husband are expecting their first child. "It's a boy!" the mother-to-be told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have zero names," Lowes added, joking that Shapiro would like to name their son after NBA superstar LeBron James.
48 of 60
KEVIN HART & ENIKO PARRISH
The comedian and his model-wife announced on Mother's Day that they are expecting their first child — a boy — together. "We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family," the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.
49 of 60
BRANTLEY & AMBER GILBERT
They'd been trying for a baby since 2015, and in May 2017, the couple told PEOPLE they're finally pregnant! “She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” country singer Gilbert said of the day Amber told him the news. “I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.” The little one (a baby boy!) is due Nov. 17.
50 of 60
MATTHEW & RENEE MORRISON
“I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be,” the former Glee star told PEOPLE in May 2017, admitting that he’s “looking forward to everything” about fatherhood. “The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world … I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.” The couple's new addition, their first, is expected this fall.
51 of 60
JUSTIN & EMILY BALDONI
The Jane the Virgin star announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child — a boy! — in an adorable video posted on Instagram and YouTube. In the 4-minute clip, the couple breaks the baby news to their family and friends, including Jane The Virgin costar Brett Dier and singer Andy Grammer.
52 of 60
BEN FELDMAN & MICHELLE MULITZ
Following Mulitz's baby bump debut at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, Feldman's rep revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple is indeed expecting a baby this fall, with Feldman praising Mulitz, "I'm insanely lucky to have a wife with enough intelligence, compassion and responsibility to make it look like I know what I am doing here."
53 of 60
DAPHNE OZ & JOHN JOVANOVIC
The Chew cohost confirmed the happy news on her Instagram, sharing a sweet shot of her burgeoning belly while smooching her husband. "Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter," she wrote alongside the photo.
54 of 60
JAIME PRESSLY & HAMZI HIJAZI
The Mom star is expecting twin boys this fall with longtime boyfriend Hamzi, she confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” says the actress, who discovered she was pregnant after taking a Clearblue pregnancy test. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!' "
55 of 60
JONATHAN SILVERMAN & JENNIFER FINNIGAN
The Salvation star and her actor-director husband are expecting! The couple are preparing to welcome their first child, PEOPLE revealed exclusively. "After 13 years together, we are beyond excited to start this new chapter of our lives. We can't wait to be parents!" the couple told PEOPLE.
56 of 60
TYLER & HAYLEY HUBBARD
The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "There’s a lot of excitement — it's something we've looked forward to for a while," Tyler told PEOPLE of the new addition, who is due to make his arrival in December.
57 of 60
VIENNA GIRARDI
The Bachelor season 14 winner and Bachelor Pad alum announced on Instagram that she’s expecting twins, sharing a photo of an ultrasound clearly marked “TWIN A” and "TWIN B,” surrounded by a heart frame. Underneath the snap? The message "Twice the Blessing, Twice the Fun," presented without caption from the former reality star.
58 of 60
JULIA STILES & PRESTON J. COOK
The Save the Last Dance actress and her fiancé will welcome their first child later this year, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The pair became engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia.
59 of 60
ROSELYN SANCHEZ & ERIC WINTER
The Devious Maids and Without a Trace star is set to welcome her second child with Winter, her husband and fellow actor, the couple announced on Instagram. "What a blessed Father’s Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me. So excited to share the news! No better gift!" Winter wrote alongside a photo of their daughter sitting in front of balloons spelling out "baby."
60 of 60
SARA HAINES & MAX SHIFRIN
There's another baby on the way for The View's Haines and her husband. "We are so excited to add to our little family," Haines told PEOPLE exclusively. "I was hoping for a girl, but Max is a little scared, I think." Haines wed Shifrin, a lawyer, in November 2014. The couple has a 15-month-old son, Alec Richard, and a 14-year-old Chihuahua named Trixie.
