Whitney Port Steps Out in L.A. 1 Week After Giving Birth to Son Sonny Sanford

Whitney Port is on the go!

The new mom, 32, was spotted on Sunday with husband Tim Rosenman at a Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles. Port dressed casual in a cream colored jumpsuit that featured polka dot patterned gold metallic applique.

Rosenman and the former The Hills star, who blogged throughout her pregnancy for PEOPLE, welcomed their first child, son Sonny Sanford, on July 27, she announced last week on Instagram.

Port also took to her blog to share the first sweet snaps of her son, including a solo shot of her bundled up baby boy along with a second photo of Port cuddling Sonny in the hospital.

The couple, who wed in November 2015, announced in February that they were expecting in a sweet Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Port made her first post-baby appearance while running some errands in L.A. alongside her husband.

Throughout her pregnancy, Port has opened up about the good, the bad and the crazy — including her constant fatigue.

“The next worse thing was just being completely exhausted every day around 2 p.m.,” she wrote in her PEOPLE blog post. “I couldn’t do anything. It felt like I was coming down with the flu every day at this time. This was tough physically but also emotionally, as I have always been used to a certain level of productivity. I felt like I’d lost control of my body.”