Whitney Port Reveals the Sweet Story Behind Her Son's Name: 'I Have to Give All the Credit to' My Husband

Whitney Port had to face the music to discover her baby boy Sonny Sanford‘s name.

“I have to give all the credit to Timmy,” she tells PEOPLE of her husband, television producer Tim Rosenman. “He heard it in a Paul Simon song called ‘Obvious Child.’ There’s a lyric in it about a little boy named Sonny.”

Port continues, “We just have always loved that song. So he was in the car and heard it and came home and told me about it, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

“I heard Sunny for a girl, but I don’t really know any little boys named Sonny with an ‘O,’ ” adds The Hills alum, 32. “So it was just the cutest little name, and now he’s such a Sonny.”

The former reality star and Rosenman, 36, welcomed their first child together on July 27. And while she says “motherhood is wonderful,” she also admits that it’s not without its challenges.

“It fills your heart so much, but also gives you tons of new anxieties that I never thought you could have,” Port explains.

Her battle with breastfeeding is one issue that’s been at the forefront of the star’s mind. She chronicled her struggle with the pain on her YouTube series “I Love My Baby But…,” admitting in the August video, “I just hit a breaking point and said, ‘I can’t do this. It feels as though someone is slicing my nipples with glass.’ ”

Port has since found her stride, though, telling PEOPLE that it’s going “much better” now. “I’m just trying to take it day by day, and not put so much pressure on myself to make it to six months or make it to a year,” she says. “I’m trying to [make] short goals so I don’t get too overwhelmed.”

The new mama is now focused on settling into parenthood and her revamped home — most recently making over her master bedroom and nursery with help from Joss & Main style director Donna Garlough, featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

And although the couple plan to stay put at the Studio City, California, abode for awhile, upgrading to a larger space isn’t far from her mind.

“We’d love Sonny to have a brother or a sister,” Port says. “We want to continue to grow our family, but definitely not anytime soon.”

