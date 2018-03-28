Whitney Port Opens Up About Cute Moments with Baby Sonny — Including the Time He Peed on Her!

In motherhood, Whitney Port is taking the good with the not-so-good.

The Hills alum recently gave PEOPLE an exclusive peek inside her newly renovated kitchen, and sat down to dish a little on how she and husband Tim Rosenman are adjusting to life as parents to Sonny Sanford, now 8 months.

“I would say that last parenting ‘fail’ I had was when I didn’t get the diaper on fast enough and he peed in my face,” says Port, 33, of her adorable son.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Whitney Port and family Ashley Burns

RELATED: Whitney Port Makes Over Her “Mega-Old” Kitchen into a “Fresh, Bright and Airy” Retreat

Luckily, the surprises she gets from Sonny also include a lot of giggles. Port explains of the last time her baby boy “made me laugh so hard I cried” was one for the ages.

“[It] was probably the first time we played peekaboo,” she says. “He was so scared and had such an insane reaction — scared in a funny way. He jumped and then [makes shocked sound]. Peekaboo right now is the craziest thing.”

Whitney Port and son Sonny Ashley Burns

RELATED GALLERY: The Hills Are Alive … with Babies! See Which Cast Members Are Expanding Their Families

The new mom has a special song for Sonny that he loves too: the 2008 hit “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne.

“I sing it to him, and he loves it,” she says, adding that she surprisingly got to sleep in pretty recently — three days ago!

“I have been sick, so I selfishly told my husband that he needed to wake up with the baby and I slept for like 12 hours,” Port admits.