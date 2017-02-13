Mom-to-Be Whitney Port Steps Out (and Shows Off Her Bump!) for the First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy

It’s never too early for your first New York Fashion Week experience — even if you’re not technically born yet.

Such was the case for Whitney Port‘s baby on the way as The Hills alum sat front row at British designer Jenny Packham‘s show on Sunday.

The former reality star, 31, was all smiles in red trousers and matching pointed-toe pumps, while showing off her baby bump in a long-sleeved, sparkly gold top.

70's vibe pj's for @tomenyc today. #nyfw 📷: @sweatengine Styled by @caleyrinkerstudio A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:56am PST

“70’s vibe pj’s for @tomenyc today,” Port captioned an Instagram photo of herself Sunday in a different outfit, looking both comfortable and style conscious on her way to the Tome show.

The mom-to-be announced she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting their first child on Thursday, with a sweet Instagram photo showing Port in a white shirt and panties, her baby bump on display.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” she captioned the shot.

“DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge,” she added. “We are sooooo excited!!!!”

The fashion designer and author took to her blog to share a few more photos, as well as expand a little on the joy she and Rosenman were feeling over the news that their family would be growing by one.

“I peed on a stick and now I’m going to be a mom!” she joked. “Timmy and I were a bit shocked, but so excited to begin this journey. I’ll be posting some videos and pictures along the way, so you guys can be a part of everything.”

“It’s been such an interesting and trying but amazing journey already. I can’t wait to share my experience AND learn so much from all of you!” she added.