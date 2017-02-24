Pregnant Whitney Port Will Take Her Own Parenting Advice: I Won’t Be ‘Pressured By What Other People Are Doing’

Whitney Port‘s belly isn’t the only thing that’s blossoming!

The former star of The Hills is expecting her first child, and also recently signed on as creative head of Bloom2Bloom, a flower delivery service.

And between preparing for a new phase in life with husband Tim Rosenman and helping run her current business endeavor, Port admits she isn’t looking for much parenting advice outside of following her own instincts.

“Honestly, the best piece of advice was that this child is obviously only Timmy and mine, and so all the decisions that we make we need to make them together. It’s so important not to be pressured by what other people are doing or how other people are parenting,” the blogger and former reality star, 31, tells PEOPLE.

“Every kid is unique and every kid needs something different — really just stay true to ourselves and our parenting styles.”

Adds the mama-to-be, “For me, right now, the advice that I’m finding the most peace with and the most comfort with is the advice that I’m telling myself and the things that I’m saying to myself to make me feel comfortable and confident in motherhood.”

Port says that she’s “always been that kind of person” who stays independent, so motherhood is simply an extension of that mantra.

“I never base my decisions based on what other people are doing, and so I’m just making sure that I’m continuing to stay true to that,” she explains.

Port, who recently stepped out for multiple shows during New York Fashion week, announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” she captioned a shot of herself and her bare baby bump.

“DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge,” she continued jokingly.