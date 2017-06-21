Mom-to-Be Whitney Port Isn’t Feeling Sex While Pregnant: ‘I Feel So Uncomfortable with My Body’

Some moms totally embrace their changing bodies during pregnancy, but Whitney Port is not one of them.

On Tuesday’s installment of the weekly LadyGang Podcast — hosted by Glee alum Becca Tobin, designer Jac Vanek and The Insider correspondent Keltie Knight — the former reality star and current design guru dished on how her sex life has changed since she became pregnant.

“It is so not for me! It’s not,” Port, 32, admitted of sex during pregnancy (she and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting their first child). “I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can’t get into the mood. I can’t feel sexy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Port Expecting First Child

Port adds that her hesitance to get busy in the bedroom has rubbed off on Rosenman a bit, confessing that his opinion might be a little different if her confidence was more present.

“I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he’d be into it,” she says. “I think I’ve turned him off of it because I’m like, ‘Don’t look!’ ”

Adds the blogger and floral-delivery creative head, “I’ll even not say anything and he’ll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I’m not looking, I’m not looking!’ ”

FROM PEN: Chrissy Metz on This Is Us, Crying on Set and Her Body Positivity

RELATED: “So Ready” For Baby No. 1! Inside Whitney Port’s Gender-Neutral, “Casual and Relaxed” Rooftop Baby Shower

The mom-to-be told the LadyGang that she is fairly removed from the group of women whom she starred with on The Hills (Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, etc.) who are currently expecting babies of their own.

“I don’t really care,” quips Port — who recently started a regular blog with PEOPLE and hosts a YouTube series called “I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy” — of the goings-on outside her own family expansion.

“I’m so happy for them, but I don’t really keep in touch with them,” she adds of the other Hills alums.