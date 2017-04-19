Whitney Port Jokes About 'Crazy' Hills Baby Boom: 'You Would Think We Discussed This Master Plan'

The rest is still unwritten… but there seems to be a baby boom among The Hills cast.

Whitney Port will soon be joining the first-time moms club with former costars Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag. “It’s crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan,” Port, 32, joked during an appearance on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

“Just totally a coincidence and it’s been really awesome,” the pregnant reality star added.

Port has been busy preparing for parenthood with husband Tim Rosenman since announcing they were expecting in February.

And while the mom-to-be can expect plenty of celebrations ahead of her baby’s arrival, a gender reveal party won’t be one of them. “We’re not finding out,” Port, previously told PEOPLE in March. “But it’s only one of two options, so it’s not that crazy! You’re kind of prepared either way.”

Adding, “At first I was like, I really want a boy, they seem so much easier. And then now I’m like, I think I really want a girl. So you go back and forth, but obviously at the end of the day all you want is a healthy baby, I don’t care what I get.”

Conrad was the first to announce her pregnancy. The fashion designer, 31, and her husband William Tell, who wed in September 2014, shared the baby news on New Year’s Day with a sonogram photo of their bundle of joy.

And earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Montag, 30, and husband Spencer Pratt, who wed in April 2009, were going to be parents.

Hills costar Audrina Patridge is already a mother to 9-month-old daughter Kirra.