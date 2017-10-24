New Mom Whitney Port Gets Candid About Childbirth: ‘I Was Concerned’ About What Delivery ‘Would Do to Our Sex Life’

Whitney Port is continuing her quest to keep it real about new motherhood.

The Hills alum opened up recently about her feelings related to her changing body since giving birth to her baby boy Sonny Sanford, 3 months on Friday. In a new vlog, she admits her fears started early in her pregnancy.

“I ended up gaining 40 lbs., which I feel decent about,” says Port, 32. “I thought I was going to be one of those women that just gained the baby and gained like 25 lbs., but no. I decided to enjoy myself.”

The new mom recalls feeling extremely sick in her first trimester, which led to eating a lot of carbohydrate-heavy foods. “So even if I wanted to try and eat healthy and not gain weight, I couldn’t, because I was just trying to keep the nausea from being so terrible,” she explains.

Port says putting on weight was “hard” for her and “did not make me feel good about myself” — a side effect that was “stressful” when she would go to get dressed for events.

And since welcoming her son, the emotions have gotten even more difficult, she says. “Having a vaginal delivery changes everything down there and that’s just something that’s really not discussed,” she notes. “What it’s actually going to do, and that there’s a really long recovery afterwards.”

“It’s painful and uncomfortable. And along with having to take care of a newborn, you also have a whole other situation to take care of,” Port divulges, adding that “Your boobs change a lot.”

The reality TV alum says she “had a lot of anxiety” leading up to childbirth — and that afterward, she was worried about how the experience would affect her relationship with husband Tim Rosenman.

“You’re pushing, for me, an eight-pound baby out of a little teeny hole, and I was obviously concerned about what that was going to do to our sex life,” Port recalls.

“If it would feel the same, if [Tim] would feel the same way about me,” she adds. “I thought a lot about if [Tim was] attracted to me, and that was hard because I never was insecure about that before.”