‘So Ready’ For Baby No. 1! Inside Whitney Port’s Gender-Neutral, ‘Casual and Relaxed’ Rooftop Baby Shower

High above the hills of Los Angeles on the evening of Friday, June 9, fashion designer and former reality star Whitney Port celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with her husband, producer Tim Rosenman, and about 50 friends and relatives on the rooftop of the SIXTY Beverly Hills Hotel.

“We’re so, so, so excited,” The Hills alum, 32 — who was outfitted in a stunning Elizabeth and James kimono robe dress for the festivities — tells PEOPLE exclusively about preparing for baby No. 1. “I feel so ready.”

Because the couple is waiting to find out the baby’s sex, the gender-neutral shower “didn’t have a color situation” and instead included “funky tropical” floral arrangements made by her sister Ashley, who also happens to be an event and wedding planner at BK Events.

“[Ashley] went to the flower mart on [the day before] and did all the arrangements herself with my style and aesthetic in mind,” Port shares about the pop of color added to the theme-less bash.

“They were all different colors and there were birds of paradise and orchids and a lot of different greenery. It was very funky, like desert flowers.”

Guests munched on Pure Growth Organic snacks, and were served an oh-so-casual yet delicious dinner consisting of hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, corn on the cob and Coolhaus ice-cream sandwiches for dessert.

“I’m not the kind of girl that wanted to have a ‘ladies who lunch’ situation,” Port says about the shower, which was planned by her mother Vicki and three sisters: Jade, Paige and Ashley.

“I really wanted all of our friends to come — both Timmy and mine — and for it to be a really casual and relaxed party as opposed to a fancy luncheon.”

She is also not the kind of girl who wants a gender-specific nursery.

“I’m kind of the person where, even if we did know the gender, I wouldn’t go all blue or all pink — I’m just not that kind of mom,” she says about decorating the baby’s room. “I want it to be calming and neutral, like nudes and whites.”

Port continues, “We’re just staying away from anything too gender-specific and leaning toward creams and nudes and little hints of grays and yellows and things.”

And with the help of her shower gifts from Amazon Baby Registry and Joss & Main for lending their hand in the room-design process, Port has been able to remain “goal-driven” and focus on her lifestyle blog, as well as helping other expectant mothers “who are feeling the same way.”

“I started our little blog series that we do on our Instagram [because] I wanted people to know that they’re not alone,” says Port, who is also featured as a celebrity baby blogger on PEOPLE.com.

“It’s been a really great thing for me because not only do I feel like I can give support, but I also receive so much in return.”

